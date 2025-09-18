Marine One Made an Emergency Landing for a Minor Issue

President Trump’s helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing while traveling from Chequers to London‘s Stansted Airport.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were aboard the helicopter as the first leg of their journey back to the United States after a state visit when the pilots made an unexpected landing.

“Due to a minor hydraulic issue, and out of an abundance of caution, the pilots landed at a local airfield before reaching Stansted airport,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “The president and first lady safely boarded the support helicopter.”

He later boarded Air Force One for the last leg of the trip home.