President Trump Smokes Keir Starmer

By
M Dowling
-
1
8

President Trump who raved about the Royal Family, had no use for Keir Starmer. In this clip, it is clear that he is slapping down Starmer who has left the borders open and attacks citizens for their free speech.

President Trump speaks about Joe Biden here, but Starmer has gone with the entire Biden agenda.

Starmer is immensely unpopular but the Brits are stuck with him for a few years. It’s sad. He is doing a lot of damage.

Speaking of damage, not content with destroying London, Mayor Saddiq Khan has been mentoring communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani on how to win the mayoral seat in New York City. That is according to the Times of London.

Khan wrote a vicious op-ed in the far-left Guardian before the President visited London to get the biggest political impact. He referenced the Tommy Robinson rally the previous weekend. Khan doesn’t think the average Britisher has rights.

He wrote, “After the far rights march on our streets, Londoners must show Trump we reject his politics of fear. President Donald Trump, and his coterie have perhaps done the most to fan the flames of divisive, far right politics around the world in recent years.”

Khan is a dangerous man.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
CoyoteTruth
CoyoteTruth
48 seconds ago

Screw Starmer and that jihadist mayor

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz