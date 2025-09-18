President Trump Smokes Keir Starmer

President Trump who raved about the Royal Family, had no use for Keir Starmer. In this clip, it is clear that he is slapping down Starmer who has left the borders open and attacks citizens for their free speech.

President Trump speaks about Joe Biden here, but Starmer has gone with the entire Biden agenda.

Starmer is immensely unpopular but the Brits are stuck with him for a few years. It’s sad. He is doing a lot of damage.

Well this is an obvious dig at Keir Starmer, in other words be warned.

Donald Trump knows what’s going on.

"He didn't believe in open borders and all this nonsense which they're peddling now, which is why they're no longer in office" meaning Biden & Co. Starmers face.

Speaking of damage, not content with destroying London, Mayor Saddiq Khan has been mentoring communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani on how to win the mayoral seat in New York City. That is according to the Times of London.

Khan wrote a vicious op-ed in the far-left Guardian before the President visited London to get the biggest political impact. He referenced the Tommy Robinson rally the previous weekend. Khan doesn’t think the average Britisher has rights.

He wrote, “After the far rights march on our streets, Londoners must show Trump we reject his politics of fear. President Donald Trump, and his coterie have perhaps done the most to fan the flames of divisive, far right politics around the world in recent years.”

Khan is a dangerous man.