Zohran Mamdani’s Monster Staff

New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani is picking the most awful people in the world for positions in his administration. Don’t doubt this for a minute: he is trying to destroy New York City and beyond.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has picked a controversial rapper who served seven years in state prison for armed robbery. He will advise him on the criminal justice system, The New York Post has learned. Mysonne Linen, 49, the advisor, is a Bronx convict-turned-activist. He was found guilty of two felony heists in the late 1990s. Linen was eventually appointed by the democratic socialist to sit on his mayoral transition’s “criminal legal system” committee.

People with sense pointed out how truly awful this is.

“It is both disheartening and deeply disturbing that individuals who are convicted felons and have a history of breaking the law are being given the opportunity to help shape the future of New York’s criminal justice system,” said Benny Boscio, president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association.

Boscio continued, “Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani just appointed a convicted armed robber to help shape NYC’s crime and policing policy,”

It Doesn’t Get Better

Mamdani’s transition team is equally bizarre and includes a loon who taught illegal aliens how to avoid ICE.

Wayne Ho was allegedly using NGO dollars to train them. He’s been under Congressional investigation.

According to the Free Beacon, Mamdani named Wayne Ho to his Committee on Social Services last month. Ho has served as president and CEO of the Chinese-American Planning Council (CPC) nonprofit since 2017.

The House Committee on Homeland Security opened an investigation into CPC in April based on a video showing a member of CPC’s leadership “explaining strategies for avoiding and potentially impeding immigration officials during a seminar in New York,” according to a letter from then-committee chairman and former congressman Mark Green (R., Tenn.).

Green wrote that the committee was “deeply concerned that CPC and other NGOs that receive taxpayer dollars may be advising or training illegal aliens on strategies to avoid cooperation with immigration officials.”

We Love Illegals, Criminal Aliens Too

He has a black nationalist Lumumba Bandele on his community organizing team. Bandele, a member of the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement, has a history of backing cop killers, including Assata Shakur, who escaped from prison, where she was serving a life sentence for killing a New Jersey cop. The convicted killer fled to Cuba, where she was granted asylum until her death in September.

Hating Jews Is In

A bigwig on Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s transition team spewed hatred against Jews and Israel and questioned gay rights in a series of odious social media posts from a decade ago.

Hassaan Chaudhary, who identifies himself as newly appointed political director for Mamdani’s transition and inaugural committee on LinkedIn, used the word “Jew” as a slur, and even praised former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who infamously said Israel is “a cancer which will be eliminated soon.”

Chaudhary, who was the director of Muslim engagement for the Mamdani campaign, also described Israel as a “bloody country” and a “barbaric nation” in the posts — some of which date back to when he was 18 years old.

Sarita Daftary of the Freedom Agenda will also organize. Her group describes itself as “dedicated to organizing people and communities directly impacted by incarceration to achieve decarceration and system transformation.”

And Abby Stein, a transgender Hasidic rabbi with zero healthcare experience, is sitting on Mamdani’s Health Committee.

Mamdani’s first endorsement, Aber Kawas, is caught on video wearing Hamas-branded wristbands, praised terrorists as “heroes” and “martyrs,” cheered “resistance,” and backed a man accused of plotting to throw a grenade in a synagogue.

Mamdani’s intern, Frances Hamed, was caught on camera tearing down posters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas just days after the October 7th massacre.

Thirty percent of New York City Jews voted for this communist Islamist monster.

Mamdani and his wife have personally supported a number of Hamas terrorists, a co-conspirator in the WTC bombing, and an architect of 9/11. He is a liar. pic.twitter.com/h68tOzK9w3 — Trinity Votes Blue 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@TrinityMustache) October 24, 2025

And So Much More

Alex Vitale, the guy who wants to end policing, is advising Mamdani. Tamika Mallory, who praised Farrakhan, is advising Mamdani.

Zohran Mamdani’s chief of staff Elle Bisgaard-Church is a Democratic Socialists of America true believer. Democratic Socialists are communist lunatics.

Radical Brotherhood babe Linda Sarsour helped guide his campaign along with Saddiq Khan, mayor of London who ruined London. The Democrat(ic) Socialists of America planned all this for the mayor-to-be. His only job at age 33 was as a failed rapper.

Alex Soros hailed Zohran Mamdani’s win as “the American Dream continues.” He’s being sarcastic and is out to destroy traditional America. Alex is a nasty little Bolshevik married to an Islamist tied to the Muslim Brotherhood (her parents are Muslim Brotherhood).