Tennesse House Redistricting Map Eliminates the Only Democrat Seat

For years, Democrats have redistricted the GOP out of existence. New England gives the GOP little or zero representation. Now that the Supreme Court eliminated racism in redistricting, red states are redistricting and picking up seats.

Additionally, as a separate issue, Democrats have brought millions of people here illegally to bolster their representation in the House.

Things are different now.

Tennessee eliminated the only Democratic seat, and South Carolina will work on its map next week.

Democrats are infuriated. Rep. Bennie Thompson is calling it racism to eliminate the un-American favoritism to everyone but white people. He said it is a Civil War. He sees the Golden Goose slipping from their hands.

What have Democrats done with their power? They have eliminated Republicans from having a voice, and violated the Constitution.

Bennie Thompson is calling for an insurrection. He is not alone.