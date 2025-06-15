President Trump Responds to Tucker’s Criticisms of Israeli War

Tucker Carlson, a devoted Trump supporter, recently lashed out at Donald Trump claiming in a newsletter his support for Israel’s attack on Iran was not America First. President Trump denies it.

“Well, considering that I’m the one that developed ‘America First,’ and considering that the term wasn’t used until I came along, I think I’m the one that decides that,” Trump told The Atlantic in response.

“For those people who say they want peace—you can’t have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon. So for all of those wonderful people who don’t want to do anything about Iran having a nuclear weapon—that’s not peace.”

Tucker wrote in a newsletter, “While the American military may not have physically perpetrated the assault, years of funding and sending weapons to Israel, which Donald Trump just bragged about on Truth Social, undeniably place the U.S. at the center of last night’s events.”

“Washington knew these attacks would happen. They aided Israel in carrying them out,” he added. “Politicians purporting to be America First can’t now credibly turn around and say they had nothing to do with it.”

President Trump has said the US was not involved in the attack. However, the US supplies the weapons and possibly intel. The US also helps protect Israel. For that reason, Iran said they are holding the US responsible.

Putin offered to negotiate peace between Israel and Iran, which Trump is open to. Trump can’t do it given Iran’s attitude toward the US.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email