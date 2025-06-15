President Trump Responds to Tucker’s Criticisms of Israeli War

Tucker Carlson, a devoted Trump supporter, recently lashed out at Donald Trump claiming in a newsletter his support for Israel’s attack on Iran was not America First. President Trump denies it.
“Well, considering that I’m the one that developed ‘America First,’ and considering that the term wasn’t used until I came along, I think I’m the one that decides that,” Trump told The Atlantic in response.
“For those people who say they want peace—you can’t have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon. So for all of those wonderful people who don’t want to do anything about Iran having a nuclear weapon—that’s not peace.”
Tucker wrote in a newsletter, “While the American military may not have physically perpetrated the assault, years of funding and sending weapons to Israel, which Donald Trump just bragged about on Truth Social, undeniably place the U.S. at the center of last night’s events.”
“Washington knew these attacks would happen. They aided Israel in carrying them out,” he added. “Politicians purporting to be America First can’t now credibly turn around and say they had nothing to do with it.”
President Trump has said the US was not involved in the attack. However, the US supplies the weapons and possibly intel. The US also helps protect Israel. For that reason, Iran said they are holding the US responsible.
Putin offered to negotiate peace between Israel and Iran, which Trump is open to. Trump can’t do it given Iran’s attitude toward the US.
I do not agree with most wars; however, Iran has been a total nightmare for so long, for so many, maybe it needed to be blown to smitherenes. The Mullahs are not even persians, and they have killed hundreds of thousands of persians over the last several years. The real persians have tried to escape from their murderous maniacal clutches, only to be executed in return. The mullahs would have nuked Israel, day one of creating the weapon, because they are sick people that want to usher in the 12th imam. You do not have to call this a war because it is more of a tranfer of power back to the Persian people, and will be over in a short period of time. One and done
Objective Reality: Iran has threatened complete destruction of Israel for decades, and has repeated attacked Israel through proxies..
If, and we do not know for sure, they developed the capability to do it, and the world stands inactive, what sane Israeli leader would not take away the means to carry out the threat of complete destruction?
How does one have meaningful diplomatic discussions with leaders wh9o teach that it is okay to lie to non-Muslims?
Israel seems to have Iran on the ropes. Finish them off. If it takes US airpower to help, go head. Israel is dropping our US made bombs on them, so whats the difference. You cannot negotiate with terrorists. You can only eliminate them. The middle east would be much more stable going forward, hopefully.
Since when did Trump get to decide who can have a nuclear deterrent? Israel even stole their nuclear bomb parts from the US and faced no consequences. What if Russia decides Israel can’t have the bomb and starts nuking them? Iran didn’t attack our ships and killed its soldiers, Israel did. All I see is that he is fully in the pocket of the AIPAC lobby and when he talks of America first, he means Israel first.
Your comment smacks of naivete vis-a-vis the area of nuclear arms and international conventions. To take your point forward, any country could claim a nuclear weapon threat and demand to have their own weapons as a deterrent. That is why nuclear non-proliferation treaties are in place. I hope an Iranian made terrorist nuclear bomb is not exploded near you.
I regret I can’t give you two up votes. The other commenter’s are like old men sitting around at home, pointing fingers on a map, plotting grand strategies, while the young men on the front line die or are maimed. They should visit a VA hospital and look firsthand at their hearts desire. Of course a good number of commentators post on behalf of foreign, not American interests.
If the mullahs got the weapon, they would nuke Israel and the USA before you could blink. THey have and had no intention of changing that promise. They were given too much power to kill and destroy, and they have killed many Americans without any retaliation. It is time the Mullahs lose pwoer and the real persians take their country back