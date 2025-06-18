Whoopi Says It’s Worse Living in the US Than Iran for Black People

By
M Dowling
-
2
25

Multimillionaire, privileged black lady Whoopi Goldberg says it’s worse living in America as a black person than it is living in Iran. She outdid her usual nonsense on The View with that statement.

Alyssa Farah: “I think it’s very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is to live in Iran.”

Goldberg: “Not if you’re black.” APPLAUSE!

She said we tied to gay people to cars.

Whoopi also falsely stated that, “When you think about the fact that we got the right to vote in 1965.” Black Americans received the right to vote in 1870 with the 15th Amendment.

Black people got it way before women. Female Americans received it in 1920 with the 19th Amendment.

Whoopi literally knows nothing or she’s a real big fibber.

She’s so oppressed. Have you seen photos of her mansion?

Whoopi’s NJ Mansion, So Oppressed.

Previously, Whoopi actually claimed she had to go back to work because of the economy.

This is the stupidest conversation. My IQ went down watching it:


2 Comments
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
3 minutes ago

The COMEDIENNE who is no longer funny! It would be an interesting case study trying to discover what led WG to become a delusional bitter person. Certainly money has not brought her happiness.

1
Reply
Sonny
Sonny
39 minutes ago

After each show, the whole studio has to be fumigated and sprayed down with “stupid-be-gone” cleanser.

1
Reply
