Whoopi Says It’s Worse Living in the US Than Iran for Black People

Multimillionaire, privileged black lady Whoopi Goldberg says it’s worse living in America as a black person than it is living in Iran. She outdid her usual nonsense on The View with that statement.

Alyssa Farah: “I think it’s very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is to live in Iran.”

Goldberg: “Not if you’re black.” APPLAUSE!

She said we tied to gay people to cars.

Whoopi also falsely stated that, “When you think about the fact that we got the right to vote in 1965.” Black Americans received the right to vote in 1870 with the 15th Amendment.

Black people got it way before women. Female Americans received it in 1920 with the 19th Amendment.

Whoopi literally knows nothing or she’s a real big fibber.

She’s so oppressed. Have you seen photos of her mansion?

Previously, Whoopi actually claimed she had to go back to work because of the economy.

This is the stupidest conversation. My IQ went down watching it:

NEW: Whoopi Goldberg says black people living in America have it just as bad as people living in Iran. Alyssa Farah: "I think it's very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is to live in Iran." Goldberg: "Not if you're black." pic.twitter.com/RiXBN1MK14 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 18, 2025

