Bad Bunny remained seated during “God Bless America” at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night during a playoff game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

TMZ Sports first obtained the photo that shows the Grammy Award-winning artist about three rows behind home plate sitting with his friends while fans around them stood, some with hands over their hearts.

A video posted by the outlet showed the crowd singing in unison, “guide her,” while he is seated.

“Bad Bunny,” sitting through God Bless America at the Yankees game. Class act. Well done NFL. pic.twitter.com/S3eQO1S8Gk — Graham Banks (@1GrahamDaily) October 10, 2025

Bad Bunny was chosen by Marxist JayZ to be Super Bowl LV’s halftime show performer. Since then, the Puerto Rico native’s remarks about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have been put in the spotlight.

Bad Bunny said in September he didn’t book any U.S. dates on his tour over fears that his fans would be detained by ICE agents. Good! He is a corrupting influence with his demonic acts.

“But there was the issue of — like, f—ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about,” he told i-D.

In June, he recorded and posted video of what he described as local ICE raids to social media in Puerto Rico.

“Look, those motherf——s are in these cars, RAV-4s. They’re here in Pontezuela,” he said in Spanish, mentioning ICE working on the Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina, a city east of Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan.

“Sons of b——, instead of leaving the people alone and working there,” he added.

Bad Bunny stays seated during God Bless America while 99% of Yankee Stadium stands to honor America, and this is what NBC News decides to go with… pic.twitter.com/POgBPOkzyi — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 9, 2025

Bad Bunny is a demonic Marxist.