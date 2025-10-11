French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reappointed Sébastien Lecornu as prime minister, just days after his resignation from a position he held for 14 hours.

Macron wants him to try again.

Lecornu resigned after days of intense infighting, mostly over finances and cuts. France, the second largest economy in the EU, is struggling financially and the debt is ballooning.

At the end of the first quarter of 2025, France’s public debt stood at 3.346 trillion euros ($3.9 trillion), or 114% of gross domestic product.

France’s poverty rate also reached 15.4% in 2023, its highest level since records began in 1996, according to the latest data available from the national statistics institute.

If they dropped climate extremism and go for peace in Ukraine, they will have a lot more money.

His successive governments keep collapsing.

Without stable support, Macron’s governments have stumbled from one crisis to the next, collapsing as they sought backing for unpopular spending cuts.

The left-wing won’t relent on retirements. Macron raised the age from 62 to 64 and they have been rioting off and on since them. Antifa, far-left extremists, and unions drive the riots.

The political deadlock stems from Macron’s shock decision in June 2024 to dissolve the National Assembly. The snap elections produced a hung parliament, with no bloc able to command a majority in the 577-seat chamber. The gridlock has unnerved investors, infuriated voters, and stalled efforts to curb France’s spiraling deficit and public debt.

Without stable support, Macron’s governments have stumbled from one crisis to the next, collapsing as they sought backing for unpopular spending cuts.

The left wants no cuts and the right wants Macron to get lost and hold a new election.