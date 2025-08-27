State Dept Considers Visa Restrictions on Top EU Censors

President Trump is willing to go to the wall over the UK and EU censorship which is focused on the free speech of people posting to social media platforms. The State Department is considering visa restrictions of top EU officials for censoring US social media platforms. Some believe the EU and the UK are trying to inflict their anti-free speech values on the US.

Sources told Reuters that the State Department is considering visa restrictions targeting senior EU policymakers responsible for the legislation. It is being discussed at the highest levels. Secretary Marco Rubio has threatened visa bans for top Eu officials who censor speech by Americans. Vice President JD Vance has also repeatedly condemned European regulators for censoring speech, and added that they no longer share our values.

The administration’s action would directly punish foreign officials for domestic policies Washington says undermine U.S. free speech rights.

The EU’s DSA aims to compel tech giants to crack down on illegal content, but the Trump administration argues the policy amounts to government-driven censorship, accusing Brussels of forcing U.S. companies to muzzle American users under the guise of combating misinformation.

“We are monitoring increasing censorship in Europe with great concern but have no further information to provide at this time” a State Department spokesman told the Telegraph.

The UK’s Online Safety Act is more of the same.

An EU Commission spokesman strongly rejected the claims as “completely unfounded,” insisting that the DSA “sets out rules for online intermediaries to tackle illegal content, while safeguarding freedom of expression and information online.”

We hope that’s true, but we doubt it from what we’ve seen and heard so far.

British X users are blocked from seeing an anti-mass migration protest after the Online Safety Act censorship law came into effect on Friday.

Platforms have to be careful about what they let the Brits see because of the outrageous fines.

The British people were told the censorship act was to protect children from seeing pornography or graphic content on the Internet, but how does hiding a mass protest do that?

There were mass protests after an Ethiopian living at taxpayer expense in a migrant hotel, raped a 14-year-old girl.

Britishers are receiving messages when they tried to view such as “Due to local laws, we are temporarily restricting access to this content until X estimates your age.”

Elon Musk has said, the purpose of this act is to suppress the people. Sixteen year olds can now vote but must be protected from news the far left globalists don’t like.

The House Judiciary Findings

The House Judiciary reported that the EU claims the DSA applies only to Europe and that it target’s only harmful or illegal content. Both of those claims are inaccurate. Non-public documents reveal that European regulators use the DSA: (1) to target core political speech that is neither a harmful or illegal; and (2) to pressure platforms, primarily American social media companies, to change their global content moderation policies in response to European demands. Put simply, the DSA infringes on American online speech.