New York Authoritarians in One Party State March Against Authoritarians

As in California, New York is a one-party authoritarian state where Democrats have a monopoly. If anyone with a different opinion tries to gain any power, they are called authortarians, kings, Hitler, and so on. It’s quite ironic.
The grand irony of these ‘No Kings’ protests is that the deep blue cities where they took place operate under an ironclad single-party monopoly that more closely resembles an authoritarian regime than anything currently happening in Washington.
In New York, about 85% of our… https://t.co/NTudUnUEfj
— Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) June 15, 2025
It’s the same thousands of leftists, Islamists, commununists and anarchists who march against every American everything.
‼️10,000 March Peacefully in NYC for ‘No Kings’ Protest, No Arrests Reported
Roughly 10,000 protesters filled the streets of New York City on Saturday for the “No Kings” demonstration—part of a nationwide movement opposing authoritarianism and celebrating democratic… pic.twitter.com/pLhOPvvWRm
— Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) June 14, 2025
America hater Hillary weighs in.
Riots in LA, Boston and New York. Two people shot in Utah.
There were more gunshots at a “No Kings” protest then there were at a military parade. https://t.co/kpxQovvuIZ
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2025
It was filled with the usual perverts.
No Kings NYC to the song "New York, New York". #nokings #nyc #newyorknewyork pic.twitter.com/P0unqGPpsk
— Jamie Benson (@jamiebenson) June 14, 2025
No Kings protestors are now shutting down almost a dozen city blocks in the heart of busy Manhattan, blocking motorists and disrupting businesses. pic.twitter.com/21yETWhrue
— TEAM USA (@TEAM_USA__) June 14, 2025
The Democrats in NYC including @RepJerryNadler are calling for residents to join the No Kings riot to destroy capitalism and America via a color revolution. Well, @TheDemocrats funded this, so no surprise. https://t.co/ETfbxW270Z
— Dan Kleinman of SafeLibraries® (@SexHarassed) June 14, 2025
Those insane people will not stop until Western Civilization is destroyed.
I say that because those insane leftists are not only in the USA, they are found in Canada, France, Germany, England etc etc
I would suggest that most of these simple-minded seditionists do not realize that Chinese Communists are among those bankrolling their riots, as if that would make any difference to them.