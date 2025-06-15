New York Authoritarians in One Party State March Against Authoritarians

As in California, New York is a one-party authoritarian state where Democrats have a monopoly. If anyone with a different opinion tries to gain any power, they are called authortarians, kings, Hitler, and so on. It’s quite ironic.

Terrorists parade freely and are cheered in Manhattan.

It’s the same thousands of leftists, Islamists, commununists and anarchists who march against every American everything.

America hater Hillary weighs in.

It was filled with the usual perverts.


Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
2 hours ago

Those insane people will not stop until Western Civilization is destroyed.

I say that because those insane leftists are not only in the USA, they are found in Canada, France, Germany, England etc etc

Last edited 2 hours ago by Canadian Friend
3
Reply
Saltherring
Saltherring
1 hour ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

I would suggest that most of these simple-minded seditionists do not realize that Chinese Communists are among those bankrolling their riots, as if that would make any difference to them.

1
Reply
