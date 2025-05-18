Treasury Sec. – Countries Offer Such Great Tariff Deals, It Makes Him Wonder

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented that they are getting such wonderful proposals on trade from other countries that he wonders how previous administrations allowed this to happen to the American people.

“It’s because no one truly took an America first approach until President Trump came along and instituted these tariffs. Everyone until now just let countries do what they want and screw us over. But not anymore, thanks to Trump.”

Watch:

The discussion in six points:

#1 Strategic uncertainty is a negotiation tool. Bessent made it clear: if we show all our trade cards too early, foreign governments will game the system. Unpredictability gives America leverage, and it’s working.

#2 Trump-era debt came during the rescue. Biden’s came during recovery. Timing matters.

#3 Trump delivered the first real drop in inflation in four years. Biden’s policies rattled consumer trust.

#4 The U.S. is targeting GDP growth that outruns debt growth; stabilizing debt-to-GDP instead of letting it spiral.

#5 The world’s coming to us. Countries want lower tariffs, less currency manipulation, and fewer trade barriers. That’s power shifting back to the U.S.

#6 Moody’s is reacting late. We didn’t get here in 100 days; Biden handed off a mess.

America has leverage again.

pic.twitter.com/TsHb7klBWf Bessent Just Reframed the Economy Discussion in 6 Points!@SecScottBessent laid it out this morning. Here’s the reality check on the State of the Union: #1 Strategic uncertainty is a negotiation tool. Bessent made it clear: if we show all our trade… — CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) May 18, 2025

Notice how they run chyrons to negate his positive comments. These media personalities are despicable.

Scott Bessent talks details on the Trump administration’s plan to walk back the economic woes that have plagued the U.S. for years. “We are going to grow the GDP faster than the debt growth and that will stabilize the debt-to-GDP, which … is the most important number.” pic.twitter.com/Medw7LWXw4 — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) May 18, 2025

