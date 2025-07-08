The No Epstein Client List, No Blackmail Finding by the DoJ/FBI

Axios and ABC News reported that the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) released a memo outlining the findings in the Epstein pedophile case and specified that no further investigations will be launched.

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” the memo said in a highlight line: “We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

They also found that Jeffrey Epstein did commit suicide.

The people who believed there was – Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino – now say there is no evidence. The person who claimed several times that there was evidence was Pam Bondi.

The DoJ released nearly 11 hours of footage of Epstein’s jail cell with no one going in or out. It backs up the story that Epstein killed himself.

There won’t be any Epstein material forthcoming. Allegedly, there is no more information. There’s no client list, no explanation about how Epstein made his money, and he committed suicide.

A large volume of videos and images are of Epstein and underage children being abused as well as pornography. Those will not be released.

Epstein harmed over 1,000 minors.

Megy Kelly Analyzes

Pam Bondi is the biggest problem in getting people to accept this information, and in a more minor way Kash Patel and Dan Bongino. All three claimed they would find a client’s list and potentially, evidence of blackmail and murder.

Bondi caused problems during interviews and on an undercover Project Veritas tape where she explained there was evidence sitting on her desk. She promised us documents for JFK, RFK, Epstein, and so on.

In this clip, Megyn Kelly goes over all the information we were fed that only led to more conspiracy theories which makes it hard to accept this new information, even with the video. Andrew Klavan appears in the video and says, well, if there is no list, can’t the molested children be interviewed?

He wondered why it was covered up for so long.

Megyn Kelly and Andrew Klavan vouched for Dan Bongino, who they know. They said he is a straight shooter, and think Kash Patel is too. They are not sure what to make of Pam Bondi.