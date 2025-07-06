Mayor Bass: Stop Raids to Capture Alien Criminals or Riots Will Continue

Mayor Karen Bass wants the President to stop arresting people who came illegally. The targets are criminal and terrorist aliens.

She described the criticisms of sanctuary city policies that protect criminal aliens as an assault, claiming it is a federal “all-out assault against” L.A.

Bass was referring to a lawsuit seeking the end of sanctuary cities, declaring them illegal.

“ The lawsuit is an attempt to overturn the will of the city, calling for a halt to longstanding policy to protect immigrant Angelinos,” she said in a news conference at City Hall. “We are a city of immigrants who have had policies in place for decades.

“Our city remains committed to standing up for our constitutional rights and the rights of our residents. We will defend our ordinance and continue to defend policies that reflect the longstanding values of our city.”

Illegal Immigrant Angelinos are not immigrant Angelinos. No one is against legal immigrant Angelinos.

The LA Daily News reported that people are sheltering-in-place because sweeps pick up non-criminal illegal aliens. Most people would love people here illegally to self-deport and apply to come in legally, but barring that, they have broken the law. These changing demographics without assimilation are changing America and not for the better.

They threaten to give authoritarian Democrats one-party rule.

The outlet reports:

“The raids have led to mass protests and vigils across L.A. County as cities and large and small are now urging their citizen protesters to keep things non-violent, even as many in the region’s immigrant communities stay home, fearful of being arrested.”

These protests are not organic. They are contrived, and heavily funded as part of a movement to turn the West into something the West was never meant to be.

Mayor Bass didn’t phrase it exactly the way we did in the headline, but she said the same thing:

“But the real solution of all of this is for the administration to stop the raids. We have heard that these raids might take place for the next 30 days. We don’t know how many are going to take place in a given day, and you just think about the disruption to families and the disruption to our local economy.”

Mayor Karen Bass is saying that if President Trump continues to enforce the immigration laws of this country, her voters will continue to riot Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WHxXZjDsPo — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) July 6, 2025

Her Ideology Is Anti-American

Bass supported Fidel Castro for his entire career as a mass-murdering communist and visited Cuba several times a year. She belonged to an organization in the ’70s and ’80s that trained revolutionaries in terror attacks to be used against the United States. This is according to the LAPD at the time.

She personally sponsored the New Way Forward Act. It forced the U.S. to bring back criminal illegal aliens who were deported.