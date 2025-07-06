The Mooch-Cuban-Musk America Party

Elon Musk’s Third Party has evoked strong criticisms from the Conservatives he once courted. Two people came out in strong support almost immediately and are a good example of who this party will attract. One is radical Left Trump hater Mark Cuban and the other is mentally unhinged Anthony Scaramucci (Mooch).

Others who support it so far are radical left propagandists, twins Ed and Brian Krassenstein, Libertarians who are great until they vote ‘no’ no matter what, and tech investor who likes foreign labor, Tyler Palmer.

The American Party looks like The Lincoln Party with a new name.

I have not seen one Democrat complain about the America Party. Elon wasn’t treated well by Congress, but this move seems more vindictive than anything. The America Party can’t win, but they can destroy the very party that wants to save the West.

If he wants a better Congress, he should work with Trump on primaries, though he hasn’t been successful so far.

He is angry about the BBB spending, so what would he have suggested that could pass all those things we needed, especially the tax cuts and the immigration enforcement? If he had a better idea, he should have posted it.

Everyone should be grateful to Elon for what he has done, but that doesn’t mean we have to accept this vindictive power grab. He wants to be the President.

Scott Jennings, who admires Elon very much, said it might divide Republicans against each other. They are the people who want to save Western civilization.

Treasury Secretary Bessent said the principles of DOGE was very popular in the polls but Elon was not. He believes investor will want him to do what he does best and that is to run his companies and not engage in politics.

The middle Elon extolls is literally the Uniparty he claims to be against.

MAGA is the past.

Woke is a distraction.

The Middle is the future.

America Party is the Party of the Middle Majority. pic.twitter.com/Sofp2SBBFC — America Party (@AmericaPartyX) July 6, 2025

The first warning sign might have been the H-1B visas:

Many saw it especially when Elon went full blown H-1B visas. I was criticized, just like many others as some people wanted to push this aside since Elon bought X. I never really trusted him after that. pic.twitter.com/jelNEyCZzp — America First Annie MAGA (@AmFirstMAGA2) July 6, 2025