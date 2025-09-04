The US Lost Half a Million Farms

Democrat policies align with the World Economic Forum and UN. They are putting an end to the private farm. Wall Street wants to control our food supply – it’s lucrative.

Dr. St. Onge discusses it in the clip. We have lost half a million, one in five farms, since 1980. The government has given corporate farms unsurmountable advantages.

While the number of farms in America are in freefall, corporate farms and Wall Street are growing exponentially.

19% of Corporate Farms Produce Nearly 2/3rds of US Food

Corporate consolidation has driven the average farm size to 466 acres. That’s three times what it was a century ago. Currently 19% of corporate farms are producing nearly 2/3 of America’s foods. Since 1980 alone we’ve lost 89% of dairies and 91% of big farms, all replaced by corporations. It’s going to get worse with farmers losing money by farming some foods.

Corporations use farms as tax shelters that equal the size of Iowa. It’s a loss of 300 million acres that could be farmed.

The regulations and mandates are driving it. Corporations have financial privileges, water advantages and land banking tax shelters that private farms don’t. They never die so they don’t have to pay the death tax.

Watch the shocking video.