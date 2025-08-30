State Department’s $50M Shadow Agency to Silence Americans Is Gone

You have heard about the censorship in the EU with the Digital Services Act and in the UK with the Online Safety Act. You might have even heard about the State Department funding the British censorship conglomerates which silence Americans, Brits, and Europeans alike. Reporter Matt Taibbi has talked about the Global Censorship Complex. However, do you realize the Global Industrial Censorship Complex continues to this day and the censors threatened Elon Musk and Donald Trump? The State Department canceled the funding and assistance we provided to it but the threat is real and ever present.

The State Department Now Focuses on Free Speech

About fifteen years ago, the State Department created a counter terrorism messaging program. Then in 2016, they said they were worried about foreign influence in elections.

By 2020, it became something far more sinister.

The man running this operation was Richard Stengel who publicly claimed: “Donald Trump talks just like a Russian spy, he talks just like a terrorist, and so do the people around him.” Stengel set up a sophisticated system to silence opposition, twisting the original legitimate counter terrorism program into an anti-free speech machination.

The censorship machine worked with the State Department funding “impartial” NGOs with taxpayer money. The third-party groups then tagged American commentators and media outlets as “foreign agents.”

Just so you know, NGOs are overwhelmingly left-wing and most are far left.

The consequences were real and devastating. This program led to Americans getting deplatformed and silenced online. High-profile targets included Ben Shapiro and The Federalist. Countless everyday citizens were also caught in the dragnet.

Independent Sentinel was caught up and we are still on the lists and still have the fake fact checkers following us around.

Just when you think it couldn’t get more shocking: Before Trump took office, they didn’t shut down the unit. They simply renamed it and moved it elsewhere in the bureaucracy. A classic government shell game to avoid accountability.

The most disturbing part? American taxpayers were unknowingly funding this censorship apparatus. American tax dollars were being used to silence fellow Americans for exercising their First Amendment rights.

Sec. Rubio’s team has been quietly dismantling this system over recent months. They’re documenting what happened for two critical reasons: So those harmed can prove they were targeted to ensure it never happens again.

When Elon Musk hosted Donald Trump on X during the election season, EU officials threatened him with penalties. This was two non-EU citizens, discussing American politics, being threatened by foreign censors. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

Here’s what’s even more concerning: The foreign censorship laws in places like the EU were partly shaped by the same ecosystem partners that were funded by the State Department. It created a global censorship machine that’s still operating.

The EU Digital Services Act now threatens Americans with fines for speech that would be protected under our First Amendment. They’ve already threatened a billion-dollar fine against X for “non-compliance with disinformation” standards.

In a stark shift from previous policy, Rubio has raised this issue directly with foreign leaders, including at a recent Oval Office meeting with the UK Prime Minister.

The message: Attacks on free expression undermine one of the core values that unite Western democracies.

The State Department is now refocusing on pro-American messaging and protecting free speech globally.

A complete reversal from the previous censorship approach that targeted Americans.

What’s the lesson here?

As Rubio put it:

“Sometimes, some idea that starts out as innocuous or maybe even good intention can metastasize, becomes a weapon that can be turned into something else by someone else.”