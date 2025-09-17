Streamer Destiny: “Conservatives Need to Fear Being Killed”

Left-wing Streamer Destiny, who is very popular with young fighting-age men, said on the Piers Morgan show and his own streaming show, “If you wanted Charlie Kirk to be alive, Donald Trump shouldn’t have been president for the Second Term.”

I guess we should all expect to die if they vote for someone they don’t like.

In another stream, he said, “Conservatives need to fear being killed.”

On Piers’s show, he actually said, “…leftist and Democrats have been condemning and turning down the temperature, condemning violence, turning the temperature for a decade.”

Has he not heard himself for starters or heard how we are called Hitler, Nazis, threats to democracy?

This is after Charlie Kirk was murdered by a leftist LGBTer.

Elon Musk wants him arrested.

Musk called for Destiny to go to prison for “incitement to murder and domestic terrorism” on felony charges.

“He can resume streaming when he has served his term.”

“Let him say what he wants, but then also pay the price under the law.”

Destiny said: “You NEED conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events…Right now, they don’t feel like there’s any fear!”

Destiny comes in with a whopper toward the end.

He said in part, the part I can repeat, “You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events, so that they look to their leadership to turn down the temperature. The issue is, right now, they don’t feel like there’s any fear. Like, I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s like memes. It’s just memes to everybody, I guess. I don’t know. Bro, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t care. I’m playing video games. Okay? I’m done today. I don’t give a …”

Popular streamer Destiny refuses to condemn the assassination of Charlie Kirk, says “you need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed.” On Piers Morgan: “I won’t condemn anything until [Trump] can go on air and say all of us need to calm down.” On stream: “You need… pic.twitter.com/9iNduGh6i6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 15, 2025

Democrats Don’t Know

Because of the lies on the left, especially the ones the media spreads, Democrats don’t know that the left are the ones who are violent. That’s why they lie and repeat the lies over and over. The soundbites work.