Mussab Ali, of the Radical Left-Islamic Coalition, Wants to Be Jersey City Mayor

Mussab Ali is running for mayor of Jersey City. He wants the usual affordable housing units at the expense of the productive residents and he wants to end zoning so that the government can do whatever it wants with people‘s private property.

The candidate of the hard left will not allow the police to help ICE and he plans to protect his illegal aliens, criminals and all.

Ali wants to force rent control on private buildings, and also wants to create a community land bank, where he buys up land and decides what he will do with the land. It’s a good way to get rid of private property.

The mayoral hopeful supports economic equity, a Marxist tenet. He’s going to make Jersey City very inclusive.

He wants equity in education as well. He’s going to put Marxism everywhere basically. Equity will also carry over to the justice system.

“The Real Obama Has Arrived”

“Jersey City mayoral candidate Mussab Ali praises NYC mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani, calling him the “real [Jihadi] Obama,” Amy Mek writes on x.

“Republicans said Obama was a Muslim socialist born in Africa… Mamdani is literally a Muslim socialist born in Africa… now mayor of NYC… this man actually is great.”

And they’re already boasting, “We took London with a Pakistani Muslim mayor… now it’s New York’s turn.”

Mussab Ali is backed by the entire radical left-Islamic coalition: Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna, Keith Ellison, and nearly every radical group trying to dismantle America from within.

This isn’t just a campaign. It’s an ideological invasion. They already conquered Paterson. Jersey City is on the verge of becoming the next “Little Gaza.”

One of his campaign promises is to use tax dollars to help illegals fight deportation. He also pledges to not cooperate with ICE. He calls himself the “black Zohran Mamdani” and Ilhan Omar endorsed him