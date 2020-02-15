McCabe says he’s the victim as Lisa Page toasts him on Twitter

Andrew McCabe thinks he’s a victim and wants you to think so as well. It is clear that he was not exonerated, just not prosecuted. The DOJ didn’t feel it was a case worth pursuing.

McCabe apologized for lying four times, mostly under oath. he allowed his staff to leak to the media, and he leaked.

You would never know it from what he has said.

“MANIACAL RAGE”

Disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe fears President Donald Trump and worries that the president will continue “lying” about him. He will never be free of the “maniacal rage,” he whines.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be free of this President and his maniacal rage that he’s directed towards me and my wife since October of 2016 for absolutely no reason whatsoever,” he lamented on Friday afternoon on CNN after the DOJ announced they will not pursue criminal charges.

“The president has been lying about us and defaming me and my family consistently for years now. So do I think that’ll stop because of the DOJ’s decision today? No. I have no illusion that that will ever stop.”

“He’s made it pretty clear in the way he’s conducted himself in the last week that he’s high and mighty on the tour of retaliation against everyone who had anything to do with his impeachment inquiry. So he’s a vindictive guy, and I fully expect that he’ll continue to hound me and my family.”

Watch:

Andrew McCabe: “I don’t think I’ll ever be free of president and his maniacal rage that he’s directed towards me.” pic.twitter.com/l8bJtbxPDI — The Hill (@thehill) February 15, 2020

MCCABE IS STILL A LIAR

McCabe himself leaked to The Wall Street Journal about an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation just days before the 2016 presidential election, according to the DOJ Inspector General. Then he lied about it.

“The inspector general concluded in a report released last week that Mr. McCabe had lacked candor in separate conversations with Federal Bureau of Investigation inspection agents, the inspector general’s office and then-FBI Director James Comey about information provided in October 2016 to a Wall Street Journal reporter,” the WSJ itself reported in 2016.

The media protects him and CNN pays him royally for lying on air. He makes the DOJ/FBI look like the swamp.

CORRUPT LISA PAGE TOASTED HIM

Sleazy Lisa Page, who exchanged hundreds or thousands of vile anti-Trump emails with her lover Peter Strzok, toasted McCabe. She plotted to overturn the election.

When you have guilty swamp critters toasting each other, you know you’re in trouble.

THE ALLEGED “MANIACAL RAGE”

The alleged “maniacal rage” is the President tweeting the truth. The DOJ report lambasted him. He’s a liar and a conniver.

IG report on Andrew McCabe: Misled Investigators over roll in news media disclosure…Lacked Candor (Lied) on four separate occasions…Authotized Media Leaks to advance personal interests…IG RECOMMENDED MCCABE’S FIRING. @FoxNews @IngrahamAngle — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020

McCabe deserves punishment and General Flynn should be freed.

It’s a disgrace that Andrew McCabe isn’t going to be behind bars. We can’t live in a world where an old FBI business card doubles as a "get out of jail free card" when people break the law. pic.twitter.com/cw5SLGlGSU — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 15, 2020