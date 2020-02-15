Illegal MS-13 gangster threatened to assassinate police in sanctuary New York

ICE agents arrested Armando Clemente Ramos, the MS-13 gang member believed to have threatened to assassinate NYPD cops. He is here illegally but protected by the sanctuary laws in New York City.

U.S. Customs and Immigration (ICE) agents arrested the MS-13 gang member on Thursday after he threatened New York Police Department (NYPD) officers in the 41st Precinct, where two officers were shot less than a week ago.

NYPD brass put out an alert to all of its commanders on Feb. 13 that warned of a “credible threat” to officers working in the 41st and asked that it be read at Roll Call for all shifts all over the city [see below].

“Desk Officers – Following information must be passed along and shared with every MOS [member of service] assigned to your command,” the memo began.

“Investigative units have received a credible threat of an individual that may attempt to shoot a NYPD MOS, in particular, a 41 Pct MOS,” the warning memo continued. “All MOS are being advised to be vigilant and alert. Stationhouse security must be posted on all tours.”

“Please advise all MOS and continue to read this message at Roll Calls until further notice,” the memo read.

The NYPD Sergeant’s Benevolent Association (SBA) shared it on Twitter:

“WARNING – MUST READ NYPD COPS ASSASSINATION THREAT- the attached notice has been distributed throughout NYPD Commands. REMAIN ALERT – respond with back up on all 9/11 calls,” the SBA captioned a tweet midafternoon on Feb. 13.

This follows two shooting in 12 hours last weekend.

THE FEDS CAME TO THE RESCUE

By Thursday night, the man who was making the threats was in federal immigration custody, FOX News reported.

The Feds were able to pick him up in a rare moment of cooperation from the police who aren’t allowed to share information on illegal aliens, criminals or otherwise. If the officials allowed cooperation, these gang members wouldn’t be free to threaten and kill people.

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was made aware of a threat to the law enforcement community here in New York City. As a result, HSI special agents investigated the threat and subsequently made an arrest,” a homeland security official told FOX News. “The investigation is still ongoing.”

They only allowed immigration to pick him up after he threatened to kill the police.

WARNING – MUST READ

NYPD COPS ASSASSINATION THREAT- the attached notice has been distributed throughout NYPD Commands. REMAIN ALERT – respond with back up on all 9/11 calls. pic.twitter.com/1EyaXMB0Ep — SBA (@SBANYPD) February 13, 2020

Crime is rising in New York under horrendous liberal/leftist policies.

French tourist randomly slashed in the neck in Harlem https://t.co/B1Sqc7JJj0 via @nypmetro

After years of a steady decline in crime NYC we are seeing knife fights on subways, pizza delivery boys beaten & stabbed, tourists slashed in the throat. New Yorkers why is this happening? — SBA (@SBANYPD) February 14, 2020