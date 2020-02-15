HG TV promotes a throuple but they dumped Christians

HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ featured a throuple — two women and one man in a polyamorous relationship — for the first time.

Titled “Three’s Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs,” the show followed the trio as they hunted for their first official home together, on the heels of a recent commitment ceremony.

Lori, a lifestyle coach, and Brian, who’s in sports marketing, explained that they married in 2002 and had two children. However, Lori was open about being bisexual and, after many years of life as a traditional nuclear family, they met Angelica “Geli,” a legal videographer, and decided to all enter a relationship together.

The throuple lived together for four years in Texas, along with Brian and Lori’s kids, but they were relocating to Colorado for the next phase of their life. He spoke about their commitment ceremony, noting that while it’s not legally binding, they did it to all honor each other as equals.

How honorable [sarcasm].

We don’t care what they do in their private lives, but HG TV is only supportive of leftists. They seem to be promoting this lifestyle and trying to change our culture.

CHRISTIANS ARE OUT

Case in point, this is the same channel that dropped the Benham Brothers in 2014 because they are Christians who believe marriage is between a man and a woman.

David and Jensen Benham were unacceptable because they were Christians, but threesomes are fine. They’re educational and progressive. The brothers took it well.

“I think it would be healthy for America to show a balanced approach, but at the same time, we’re in the free market, and they have a choice to make. If they don’t choose us, it’s no big deal. We are not pushing this at all,” David Benham tells The Hollywood Reporter.

The brothers weren’t going to do anything related to their religion. They were simply going to fix up homes.

REACTIONS

The conservative view:

The liberal/leftist view: