McConnell Will Keep the Filibuster, the Economy Will Crash First

The Senate elected John Thune as Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell as chair of the Rules Committee and Susan Collins as chair of the Appropriations Committee. These people are Republicans in Name Only. It sent a negative message to conservatives.

McConnell Sends Another Lifeline to Democrats

Senator Mitch McConnell has said the Senate exists to require deliberation and cooperation, not to ratify the passions of the moment.

McConnell draws a line between nominations and legislation. “Legislation is very different,” he said in 2021.

He always resists pressure to scrap the nuclear option for legislation. The old codger says it’s out of principle, but is throwing Democrats a lifeline.

Susan Collins wants to get re-elected in a corrupted blue state. She will act like a Democrat on this issue. Murkowski votes as a Democrat and might as well be one.

Trump Warns It’s Time to End the Filibuster

“We have to get the country open. And the way we’re going to do it this afternoon is to terminate the filibuster,” Donald Trump told the senators this week. “It’s time.”

But more than enough Republicans will prevent such an action from taking place. They will not get rid of the filibuster, which requires agreement by 60 of the Senate’s 100 members to pass most legislation.

“I know where the math is on this issue in the Senate, and it’s not happening,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters.

Reality Escapes Them

Meanwhile, Democrats will definitely get rid of the filibuster when they have the power again. The two Democrat senators who resisted are gone. They are all far left now.

At the same time, Democrats will continue the shutdown until the economy collapses to destroy President Trump and the Republicans. Bernie Sanders interrupted a Schumer press conference to demand the shutdown continue. AOC has made the same demand.

2021. Hakeem Jeffries explains that the filibuster is a racist relic of the past and that it is standing in the way of progress.pic.twitter.com/0g5lIzrutW — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 6, 2025