What London Is Like Under Sadiq Khan from One Who Lived It

Avery Daye returned to America to live after three years in London’s finest neighborhood. It sounds unrecognizable from the last time I was there. Listen to her story below.

The Truth About London

The radicals in New York City are already promising to take us over. They have in London. Read on.

Muslims claim New York for Islam “We’re done hiding. We’re done. —This is the correct religion. This is the religion that all of humanity needs to be a part of Islam, and we will not stop until it enters every home. — I wanna hear it in every single district. It should tremble.… pic.twitter.com/GVLb7U8Ndv — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 5, 2025

Londonstan From Someone Who Knows

Avery Davey talks about Londonstan and notes that New York City is about to become New Yorkstan.

Avery spent the last three years living in London under Sadiq Khan, the Muslim mayor. It should be noted that the Times of London reported Sadiq was mentoring Zohran Mamdani.

She said that Khan implemented many of the changes Zohran promises. Khan closed down 38 police stations across London. This year alone, he cut another 1700 police officers in London, despite crime being at an all-time high.

She felt very unsafe living in London. You cannot walk outside without a phone strapped to your wrist or it will be grabbed out of your hand by someone on an E-bike. Those crimes go unreported. You cannot put your purse on the back of a chair. It will get taken. You can’t really do much alone at night, you’ll be followed.

She lived in the best part of London, and said, “I would hear women yelling and screaming about things that were happening outside of my flat at night. Actually, it was even during the day too. Knife crime has hit record highs in London.”

“Burglary, record highs. Thousands of pubs have closed down. It’s not a viable place to do business anymore. He ruined London. It’s going to happen to New York. Embracing a culture that sees women as property, it’s not a good thing overall; embracing a culture that sees the infidels as fair game, their possessions fair game because their God says so. It belongs to them. Not a good idea.”

NYC made a huge mistake, take it from someone who spent the last three years living in Londonstan under muslim mayor Sadiq qKhan. pic.twitter.com/TK36NXagRa — Avery Daye (@AveryDaye) November 7, 2025

In 2015, Sweden let in 160,000 asylum seekers into their country and quickly became the bombing capital of Europe. As a result… – 73% of all murders in the country… done by migrants

– 70% of all robberies in the country… done by migrants

– 85% of all the shootings in… pic.twitter.com/I7IbOE13GT — Avery Daye (@AveryDaye) November 6, 2025

The 100-year-old British World War II veteran said what they fought for – freedom – is a “downsight worse than when I fought for it.”

‘What we fought for was our freedom, even now [the country] is worse than it was when I fought for it,’ says 100-year-old World War II Veteran Alec Penstone. pic.twitter.com/M9HSsS5sIW — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 7, 2025

Be Forewarned

The radical Islamists aren’t flying planes into our borders. Instead, they are running radical Islamists for office in record numbers throughout the country. It’s the ballots or bullets as they say.

Radicals use our weaknesses and our freedoms against us. They use our guilt and sympathy against us.

Yet, people fail to see that Islamic values are incompatible with the West. The radical Islamists throw gays off buildings and oppress women. The reason they never advance is because of their so-called religion.

As I have said, Islam is not a religion in the way Americans define religion. It is an entire way of life: it is political, financial, spiritual and totalitarian. It should not be treated as a First Amendment right when they are clearly trampling on American values and our Constitution. The radical Islamists who come here want to take us over.

Our problem isn’t solely limited to Zohran Mamdani. Alvin Bragg was re-elected by 70% of the voters and he barely does his job. To a large degree, he goes after white people and police far more than minority criminals. The more criminals, radicals, and communists who pour into NYC, the more will get into positions of power and side with the people like themselves no matter what they do.