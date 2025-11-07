Republicans Kill Biden Administration’s IRS Direct File

The Trump administration killed IRS Direct File. It deserved to die.

Direct File, launched during former President Joe Biden’s term, was meant to simplify federal tax filing for Americans and save them money. The program first launched as a pilot for tax year 2023 for taxpayers in 12 states to file their returns directly to the IRS.

The program expanded the next year to 25 states.

Without it, Direct File supporters said Americans will end up spending more time and money to file their taxes. Former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who served under Biden estimated the average American taxpayer spent $270 and 13 hours filing their tax return.

Critics, armed with facts, said Direct File cost taxpayers a lot of money to develop, but few Americans used it.

Almost no one, relatively speaking, uses it.

Direct File had the lowest participation of all free tax preparation programs, according to a House Ways and Means report. Just under 141,000 returns were filed during the tax year 2023 pilot program with a dozen states.

It was a well-intentioned failure.