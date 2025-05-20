Selling Out! Britain’s PM Turns the UK Over to Brussels

After all the British went through to win on Brexit, Sir Keir Starmer sold them out. The leftist British Prime Minister betrayed Brexit. He signed an agreement with the European Union, making huge concessions to the reset deal with the EU. They’re surrendering their territorial waters and opening borders for youth, among other giveaways.

It is a win for the EU but not for the UK. He said they are moving on from “Brexit battles, ” which will put them back on the “world stage.”

According to the Daily Mail, Sir Keir said the agreement was a win-win that would bring down food prices and revive exports. However, what they gave in return is very concerning.

He handed Britain’s sovereignty back to Brussels. Under the reset deal, EU fishermen will have access to UK waters for the next 12 years. This is a complete betrayal of fishermen.

Starmer gave millions of Europeans the right to live, study, and work in the UK for three years. There is no cap on EU youth visas; 80 million would be eligible. And if the candidate states join 12 more years of selling out fishermen’s waters, it will be 150 million. He’s opening the borders.

The deal would permanently lift checks on lorries taking food to the continent. However, the UK will have to accept Brussels’ agricultural rules and make an appropriate financial contribution to the EU’s sanitary systems.

Defense firms will have access to the EU weapons fund, but the taxpayers must pay millions for the privilege.

Labor sold out the fishing industry in the name of closer ties to the corrupt, authoritarian, collapsing political union.

Labour's Brexit betrayal begins. Today Keir Starmer started to reverse the 2016 Referendum – he's sold out our fishing industry, turned Britain into a rule-taker, and is opening the door to future free movement. When Labour negotiates, Britain loses. pic.twitter.com/RjA15WBKyd — Priti Patel MP (@pritipatel) May 19, 2025

THE SURRENDER DEAL EU gets TWELVE YEARS access to British Waters

UK will align with EU SPS standards

UK will join Erasmus+ allowing for millions to come in

UK to join EU defence fund

More alignment to come in future years In return we get to join the EU… pic.twitter.com/QgjCW12Zkt — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) May 19, 2025

