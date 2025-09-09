They Lied & Cooked the Books! No Jobs Were Created in Biden’s Last Year

Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) admitted that 911,000 jobs Biden claimed to have created were never created at all. This revision is a damning indictment of “Bidenomics,” which fueled inflation and stagnation, and the BLS itself, which overstated job growth in Biden’s last year by 51%.

This is an enormous downward revision of jobs from April 2024 to March 2025. Biden was bragging about jobs numbers during his reelection campaign that simply weren’t there. And too-late Powell is doing what he does to stifle the economy.

CNBC report:

The labor market created far fewer jobs than previously thought, according to a Labor Department report Tuesday that added to concerns both about the health of the economy and the state of data collection.

Annual revisions to nonfarm payrolls data for the year prior to March 2025 showed a drop of 911,000 from the initial estimates, according to a preliminary report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The total revision was on the high end of Wall Street expectations, which ranged from a low around 600,000 to as many as a million.

The revisions were more than 50% higher than last year’s adjustment and the largest on record going back to 2002. On a monthly basis, they suggest average job growth of 76,000 less than initially reported.

This is the second enormous downward revision we heard about.

In 2024, the BLS announced that there were actually 818,000 fewer jobs added to the economy during the 12 months ending in March than what it initially reported, marking the largest downward revision of its kind since 2009 at that time. It was BLS Commissioner McEntarfer’s responsibility.

In other words, job growth was about 28% less than what was initially reported.

All we heard from the Biden-Harris administration is their economic plan was very successful. Harris wouldn’t change a thing she said if she won the presidency.

The certainly proves Donald Trump made the right call when he fired the BLS commissioner.

Now, we find out that the last year of Biden’s term yielded 0% jobs.

“Today, the BLS released the largest downward revision on record proving that President Trump was right: Biden’s economy was a disaster and the BLS is broken,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “This is exactly why we need new leadership to restore trust and confidence in the BLS’s data on behalf of the financial markets, businesses, policymakers, and families that rely on this data to make major decisions.”

The Biden Administration cooked the data and need to be held accountable.