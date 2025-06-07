Meddlers of the Trump-Musk Blow Up

People are lining up to analyze the aftermath of the blowup between President Trump and Elon Musk. Dana Bash, who hates Trump, spoke with Trump briefly and said many people who know both men want to broker a peace deal between Trump and Musk.

Trump and Musk need to talk because the publicity hounds and gossips are going to fill the vacuum by causing a lot of trouble. The media and some of the gossips are taking sides but it’s better to listen for direct quotes from either of the two.

The Knives Are Out

The media and former friends are out to blow up the blow up between Musk and Trump.

According to Bash, Trump insulted Musk anew by saying “the poor guy’s got a problem.”

“Well, he said that he’s, quote, well, here’s exactly what he said, quote, ‘I’m not even thinking about Elon – he’s got a problem, the poor guy’s got a problem,'” Bash said, quoting the president. “He said he won’t be speaking to him for a while but he said he wishes Elon Musk well. It was a short conversation, he was, didn’t seem very exercised about it, and the interesting thing is, of course, the context of this is how many people who are in both men’s orbits are trying to broker a peace deal, so to speak, and trying to get them to talk because of the concern about the fallout in so many directions. I mean, the blast radius from this fallout is really really big and very wide.”

“But right now, he said he’s not interested in that and he’s moving on, and in typical Donald Trump fashion, he, before I even asked the question, wanted to talk about what he wanted the storyline to be today about, the economy,” Bash continued. “He was talking about gas prices, he said he was waiting for the jobs numbers to come out, which I think is about two minutes from now. So as he has done his entire career, not just political, but since he was a businessman, trying to push out the narrative and push out the story that he thinks is the most advantageous for him, and he thinks that’s the economy now. But, of course, we did briefly talk about Elon Musk, and the headline is he says he has no plans to talk to him right now.”

Trump’s comments on the latest:

HOLY SHT In case you missed it Donald Trump defended Elon Musk against Fake News New York Times. Trump truly is wonderful man, pure class “I don’t want to comment on that. I read an article in the NYT, frankly, it sounded very unfair to him.” I LOVE THIS MAN ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CJbmfNe9KC — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 7, 2025

The Black Eye Insult?

Trump had originally said he didn’t notice Elon’s black eye, but he told Dana that he offered to get him makeup to put on it. That drew four “WOWs” from Bash.

Lev Parnas, friend to Rudy Giuliani, who spent a over a year in prison for fraud and illegal donations to the Trump campaign, wrote on Substack that Trump’s world is fracturing, citing the BBB and the blowup with Elon Musk.

He claimed the black eye insult was the trigger for Elon’s blow up.

In the Oval Office, Trump said about Elon’s black eye, “It looked like he got punched in the face. I offered him some makeup,'” Parnas said, describing Trump’s statement about Musk’s black eye. According to his gossip, that was an insult that tipped Musk over the edge.

Personally, who cares about gossip or whether Musk was sensitive to the comment? We have so many more serious problems.

The Russian-born Ukrainian added that Musk has gone to war with Trump.

“This is about power. This is about ego. This is about control,”Parnas said, explaining what his sources have told him.

Both men might want control, but Trump is the one who was elected, so Trump gets the control.

Elon also had with Sean Duffy and Scott Bessent, and Musk smeared Trump and bashed the BBB online. The BBB is critical to Trump’s economic plan so Trump was unhappy about Elon’s comments. I haven’t read the BBB so I can’t comment beyond that.

Other reports say Trump was frustrated with Elon’s drug use. However when questioned on a plane yesterday about it, Trump said he knew nothing about Elon and drug use and didn’t want to discuss it. He said the Times article about it seemed unfair.

Parnas claimed MAGA stalwarts are “fracturing” and doubting him.

I seriously doubt it. Once committed, we plan to see it through. If he goes to war, collapses the economy, doesn’t do his best with illegal immigration, then we can talk. Our choice was President Trump or the mindless Kamala Harris who promised to repeat four more years of Joe Biden. It would have all been over by now with her.

The solution is for Musk and Trump to put country first and put their war on hold until after 2028.

