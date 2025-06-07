What Lies Beneath

By Joan Swirsky

When I was a nursing student decades ago, a doctor friend told me about an interesting case in which he performed a routine yearly checkup on a 12-year-old boy, including blood and urine tests, and to his surprise this healthy-looking preteen had blood in his urine. The doctor promptly ordered an intravenous pyelogram (IPG)–now in medicine’s dinosaur museum–– which revealed that in one of the youngster’s kidneys, the renal medulla––the innermost region––and the renal cortex––the outermost region––were reversed, and as a result the aberrant kidney took four hours longer to collect and then empty the body of urine.

But the doctor told me that the funniest thing was his mother’s reaction. “She said, ‘How did this happen, what did I do?’, and I told her that maybe she had the same thing, but she never had an IPG!”

Speaking of kidneys, I learned years later that a distant relative found out in his late forties, again as the result of a modern medical test, that he was born with only one kidney! And sticking with the theme of hidden phenomena, I recently learned that a former neighbor went to a neurologist with hand tremors, and the MRI the doctor prescribed revealed a hemangioma––a cluster of blood vessels––in his brain!

“How did this happen?” he asked the doctor.

“It might have been there for 20 years,” the doctor said, “even maybe since you were born!”

LESSON: There are approximately eight-billion people in the world and just about all of whom know nothing about what’s going on inside of their bodies…an undiscovered tooth high in the gum, an insect embedded in the skull, an undetected stroke, I even knew a man in his eighties––a friend and neighbor––whose doctors found a deeply-lodged bullet!

RELEVANCE???

What does all this have to do with politics?

Everything!

To explain. After World War II and the unspeakable, malignant horrors of the Holocaust were revealed for all the world to see––six-million Jews, from infants to centenarians and everyone in between––rounded up, crammed into suffocating cattle cars, hauled off to concentration camps, and gassed to death in Hitler’s crematoria, effectively eliminating half of the microscopic Jewish population of 12-million Jews in the entire world.

Surviving Jews all over the world dared not tell their children of this catastrophe, the better to shield them from lifelong paranoia, dread and depression.

But what followed––from the war’s end in 1945 to the miraculous advent of Israel becoming a state in 1948, and for about a decade or more beyond––was encouraging to these protective parents. Not one word of Jew hatred or vicious stereotypes or calls for the death of the Jews.

Aha, these naïve Americans––and Jews throughout the world––believed. Humanity has learned its lesson. We finally, at last, after almost 4,000 years, have nothing to worry about. Baruch Hashem!

WHAT LIES BENEATH

What Jews didn’t realize was that it was not benevolence or compassion or empathy that motivated the behavior of many in the outside world, but rather the self-interested preservation of the image they wanted to convey…of decency, tact, discretion, moral clarity.

But just like the clandestine kidney and the hidden hemangioma, the pathology––of Jew hatred––was there, probably, as the above-mentioned doctor speculated, for decades!

Inculcated early––in homes, houses of worship, schools––and magnified when the State of Israel was established, it was mostly manifested in certain institutions, professions, even country clubs that enacted quotas which excluded Jews, in a few vicious media stereotypes and in personal insults.

But it wasn’t destructive enough to stop this miniscule minority––most of whom fled to America with no money and no knowledge of the English language––from flourishing wildly in every avenue they pursued, from science and medicine to business to law to literature and other arts, the list is long.

When denied entry into medical schools, they built the finest hospitals in the country…to this day! When denied entry into top law firms, they established their own. When denied opportunities in the entertainment industry, they literally created Hollywood.

By the 21st century, Jews had more than arrived. Although still a tiny minority of 5.8 million––or 2.4 percent out of a total population of 345-million––they have occupied several seats on the US Supreme Court, served in great numbers as US Senators and members of Congress, enjoyed full professorships at America’s top colleges and universities, contributed mightily to America’s health through their discoveries and innovations, founded massively successful businesses, among them Dunkin Donuts, Dreamworks, Estee Lauder, Facebook, Google, H & R Block, Home Depot, Starbucks, Slim-Fast, on and on and on. And in recent headlines, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Final Four, three of the coaches were Jewish.

THE CESSPOOL ERUPTS, RAW SEWAGE EVERYWHERE

Then October 7, 2023, happened.

To be accurate, this subhuman-initiated catastrophe was preceded by a phenomenon never before seen in America, the entrance of blatant, virulent, noxious Democrat anti-Semites not only being elected to the U.S. Congress but blaring their toxic, Jew-detesting Israel-loathing racism for all to see and hear.

And without one single solitary word of disapproval from a sitting Democrat, including nine Democrats in the Senate––and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer––and 21 Democrats in the House. And don’t let them tell you they sent out press releases of disapproval…they mean nothing!

The sole defender of Israel and condemner of his Party’s racism has been Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), who the rest of the Democrat Party has now marginalized, if not dismissed.

But even worse than this Democrat travesty, which was ultimately rejected by 77-million people in their thunderous election of President Trump last November, is the true pandemic of anti-Semitism that has transcended the clandestine kidney and the hidden hemangioma.

Now, the once-hidden hatred is out in the open. World leaders—most recently in France, the United Kingdom, and Canada––but they are not alone––have given us a vivid picture of their psychological and racist hatred of Jews from their metaphorical X-rays, sonograms, MRIs and PET scans. They have let us look inside their hearts and minds and see clearly that their hatred––and probably jealousy––of Jews and of their biblically inherited homeland, Israel, is again, as the aforementioned doctor speculated, from birth, and no doubt in their DNA!

Here, Yonah Elias skewers these moral cowards.

LESSON

There is not a baby in the world born with hate in his or her heart. Hate is taught. Hate is learned. What we have been witnessing––really since Obama made his ignominious debut in our body politic––was that the hate that is learned has remarkable staying power. It transcends education and objective reality and cold hard facts. It is animating and energizing. After our most powerful emotion, fear, come jealousy and hate, which are often in desperate competition with each other.

And there’s nothing quite like the bandwagon effect to mobilize these haters into action. Hence, the great number of people who conveniently forget that it was Israel who was savagely attacked by the terrorists whose very charter pronounces genocide as its major goal!

But history doesn’t change. The world hated Jews when they were defenseless and now, they especially hate Jews when they fight back. And prevail!

From now on, when you look at the pro-terrorist politicians and media whores and United Nations shills, don’t be surprised. Just shrug your shoulders or turn to your friend and say: “Hemangioma, probably since birth!”

~~~

Joan Swirsky is a New York–based journalist and author. Her website is www.joanswirsky.com, and she can be reached at joanswirsky@gmail.com.

The very very short list:

Jewish medical contributions.

Dr. Jonas Salk led the team that created a vaccine for polio.

Dr. Albert Bruce Sabin developed an oral polio vaccine.

Dr. Paul Ehrlich discovered arsphenamine (Salvarsan), which cured syphilis.

Dr. Albert Ludwig Sigesmund Neisser discovered the causative agent (pathogen) of gonorrhea, as well as the bacterium that causes leprosy.

Dr. Ludwig Traube developed Digitalis therapy for heart disease.

Chemist Alfred Einhorn first synthesized Novocaine (Procaine) in 1905.

Dr. Oskar Minkowsky identified the pancreas as the source of the control of blood sugar, which led to the discovery of insulin.

Spiro and Ellege discovered Pyramidon and Antypyrin for the treatment of headaches.

Professor Oscar Leibreich proposed the use of Chloral Hydrate for the treatment of convulsions.

Dr. Bela Schick invented the “Schick Test” for diphtheria, which eventually led to its eradication.

Nobel Prize–winner Robert Baram innovated treatment for ear and brain damage.

Dr. Selman Abraham Waxman invented the wonder drug Streptomycin, against tuberculosis.

Dr. August Wasserman invented the Wasserman Test to test for syphilis.

Dr. Casimir Funk discovered vitamins.

