President Trump Warns Elon to Not Fund Democrat Candidates

Caveat: NBC News is not an accurate outlet, especially with Kristen Welker as the interviewer. However, it did sound like she was trying to report straight down the middle.

President Donald Trump made it clear on Saturday during a phone interview with NBC News. that there would be serious consequences for Elon Musk if he starts to fund democrat candidates.

It would be helpful to know how she worded the question of what if Elon Musk funds Democrat candidates.

“If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that,” Trump told NBC News. Trump didn’t describe the consequences but perhaps it would be to withdraw subsidies and contracts. He won’t want to fund the man who is funding opposing candidates.

Musk is also talking about starting a third-party called the America party. That is concerning. He should let Trump finish the job.

After Wisconsin, he seems to do more harm than good as a candidate salesman.

Trump is more confidant than ever that the BBB will pass since Republicans united more than ever after the way Musk treated him. Indeed, Musk went way too far.

At least for now, Trump said he has no intention of speaking with Musk nor does he seem interested in repairing the relationship. When NBC News asked if the relationship was over, Donald Trump reportedly said, “I would assume so, yeah.”

We do better when we are all together. I would prefer they made up and could at least be civil to one another.

Kelly is spot on!

As usual, Megyn Kelly is spot on when it comes to Elon Musk and Trump. pic.twitter.com/iH2GxmUCdv — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 7, 2025

This is bad timing! Let Trump do what he can first:

The America Party https://t.co/hO5S8Kjb5O — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email