Operation Mockingbird Continues & Brennan Is On the Loose

Tulsi Gabbard confirmed that Operation Mockingbird continues to this day and she is trying to shut it down. Deep state agents, buried in the intelligence agencies are colluding with left-wing outlets to attack President Trump from within.

“There are people in the intelligence community who believe their will is more important than the will of the American people,” Tulsi says below.

“They weaponize intelligence by leaking it to their friends in the media with the intent of undermining President Trump’s agenda.”

“Operation Mockingbird was a covert CIA program aimed at influencing U.S. media to shape public opinion. Declassified in 1977 through FOIA requests and detailed in a congressional report, it involved infiltrating newsrooms, planting stories, and recruiting journalists—some knowingly, others not—at major outlets like The New York Times, Time, and CBS,” writes Benny Johnson.

It is a real thing, not a conspiracy theory.

SCARY: Tulsi Gabbard CONFIRMS That 'Operation Mockingbird' is STILL Ongoing inside the CIA and she is actively trying to Shut it Down. Tulsi says Deep State intel agents are still actively colluding with left-wing media outlets to attack President Trump from within: "There are…

Government Spying Continues

Operation Mockingbird never went away. It never even took a break as becomes obvious in one of John Brennan’s faux pas’. He has been making the rounds of corrupt media as they attempt to give him credibility during the bombshell exposés they ignore.

Here he is answering a question and saying too much:

“I think they see that there is politicization at the top of the intelligence and law enforcement agencies,” Brennan said, “undermining the credibility of the individuals who lead these organizations.

“And if it undermines the credibility of those individuals, it undermines the credibility of the institutions themselves.

“So the US intelligence is the most powerful entity in the globe. So many other countries rely on US intelligence that we feed them this information, but if they suspect that anything is being done for political purposes, they’re no longer going to look at this information as objective, as a political as as accurate information, which really is shame, because sometimes we need to have a coalition of the willing. Coalition of all our partners and allies. And that intelligence really undergirds a lot of the politic, political efforts underway.”

Does this sound to you that some in the CIA is spying their butts off to this day and then using it politically?

BREAKING: Former CIA Director John Brennan confirmed @DNIGabbard's claim that Operation Mockingbird remains active. He stuttered after realizing what he just said. "Intelligence really undergirds a lot of the political efforts underway…"

