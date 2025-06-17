Medicaid Data Was Given to ICE

Sentinel reported this yesterday, but it deserves more attention. Medicaid data ws given to ICE because it was never meant for people coming to this country illegally. It is not a free handout. It’s for American citizens who are needy. If we give it to the world, we won’t have enough for our needy.

As Senator Rick Scott posted on X, “Think about this: Florida has roughly 4 million more residents than New York, yet New York receives over $20 billion more for Medicaid.

“California has about 65% more residents than Florida, yet receives over 300% more for its Medicaid program. That must be fixed to return Medicaid to its original purpose: health care coverage for our most vulnerable. And we can do that in the Big Beautiful Bill.

“It’s absurd that red states like Florida are being forced to pay for illegal aliens in blue states like California and New York to get Medicaid and other federal benefits… We must save these programs for AMERICAN CITIZENS who need it the most. Don’t you agree?” Scott asked.

New York’s Medicaid spending is a fiscal disaster—$94.6B in 2023, over $4,800 per resident, while Florida prioritizes efficiency.

Trump administration gives personal data of immigrant Medicaid enrollees to deportation officials. The dataset includes the information of people living in California, Illinois, Washington state and Washington, D.C., all of which allow non-U. S. citizens to enroll in Medicaid… pic.twitter.com/sXybBVdBa3 — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) June 16, 2025

Democrats are very unserious.

Serial liar @RepJeffries says that giving working Americans the largest tax cut in history and blocking illegals from stealing Medicaid benefits from vulnerable citizens with the One Big Beautiful Bill is "an attack on democracy itself." pic.twitter.com/5e5DBSZ8vw — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 15, 2025

