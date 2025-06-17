President Resumes Arrests of Illegals at Farms, Hotels, Restaurants

President Trump temporarily halted deportations from farms, hotels, and restaurants. As reported, he ordered ICE to concentrate on deportations in California, Illinois, and New York sanctuary cites. Obviously, it’s because that is where the biggest concentration of people here illegally can be found.

He is also renewing arrests everywhere with a focus on sanctuary cities.

Agents at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have been ordered to resume workplace raids at hotels, restaurants and farms. ICE has been told to arrest 3,000 per day. We have tens of millions here. And they haven’t only come in the past four years.

“The president has been incredibly clear. There will be no safe spaces for industries who harbor violent criminals or purposely try to undermine ICE’s efforts,” Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security’s assistant secretary for public affairs, said in a statement.

“Worksite enforcement remains a cornerstone of our efforts to safe guard public safety, national security and economic stability. These operations target illegal employment networks that undermine American workers, destabilize labor markets and expose critical infrastructure to exploitation.”

Democrat are still claiming there are only 11 million illegal aliens in the United States when we clearly got that many in the past four years alone. They are also beginning to gloat about the absence of a mass deportation, largely thanks to their judges and attitude. President Trump’s latest move is probably in response to the left claiming his idea of mass deportation was always propaganda.

It’s not and he’s trying.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email