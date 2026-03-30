Warmonger Lindsey Is Strolling Around Disney

While employees aren’t getting paid and we are in a devastating war that he promotes almost daily, Lindsey is bouncing around Disney with adult friends. The toy he is carrying in the photos is a cute addition to his attire.

He said he was at Mar-a-Lago for a meeting and just popped over to see friends. Why is he at Mar-a-Lago, and why is he in on all these meetings? He’s a crazed war promoter.

While our country is at war, our airports are a mess, DHS is not funded, and our elections are not secure, Lindsey Graham is wandering around Disney World with a bubble wand. This is an image that should live in infamy. pic.twitter.com/vL0VlHatck — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 30, 2026

He keeps pushing Donald Trump to go to complete war with Iran using ground troops. As Rep. Burchett says, “Lindsey Graham hasn’t seen a FIST FIGHT he hasn’t wanted to turn into a BOMBING raid! So, I take it [Lindsey’s war opinions] with a grain of salt, dude!” He also told reporters, “Dadgum it, he gets into some barroom fight and wants to carpet bomb the NEIGHBORHOOD! He needs to cool out!”

Sadly, those are not just jokes; they are truisms.

I think Graham has a lot of influence. Trump shouldn’t trust him, but I don’t believe he will order ground troops as Lindsey suggests. He has to know that would be a disaster.

REMOVE THUNE: I’m outraged our Senators are taking a 14-day paid vacation instead of doing their jobs. But I’m perplexed why a 70 year old senator with no kids is vacationing at Disney World. Care to comment Senator Lindsey Graham? https://t.co/7NvwI7RmWN pic.twitter.com/07NjJWgag0 — @amuse (@amuse) March 29, 2026