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Warmonger Lindsey Is Strolling Around Disney

By
M Dowling
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0
27

While employees aren’t getting paid and we are in a devastating war that he promotes almost daily, Lindsey is bouncing around Disney with adult friends. The toy he is carrying in the photos is a cute addition to his attire.

He said he was at Mar-a-Lago for a meeting and just popped over to see friends. Why is he at Mar-a-Lago, and why is he in on all these meetings? He’s a crazed war promoter.

He keeps pushing Donald Trump to go to complete war with Iran using ground troops. As Rep. Burchett says, “Lindsey Graham hasn’t seen a FIST FIGHT he hasn’t wanted to turn into a BOMBING raid! So, I take it [Lindsey’s war opinions] with a grain of salt, dude!” He also told reporters,  “Dadgum it, he gets into some barroom fight and wants to carpet bomb the NEIGHBORHOOD! He needs to cool out!”

Sadly, those are not just jokes; they are truisms.

I think Graham has a lot of influence. Trump shouldn’t trust him, but I don’t believe he will order ground troops as Lindsey suggests. He has to know that would be a disaster.

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