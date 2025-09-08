The Downfall of San Francisco

Downtown San Francisco never looked like the San Francisco in the video below when I was there. It was quaint and safe. Far-left Progressives really know how to social engineer safe places into Hellscapes.

You can go to JJ Smith’s X page to see the horrors of drug addiction. One way to conquer it is to stop cartels. They now have bases throughout our country.

Another is to get them help and that means not letting them shoot up on the street.

This is not the world we have to live in. Fight for President Trump to help these cities. It was not like this. We are sick, and we must intervene.

September 08 2025 6:53am Location

7th & Market Street Downtown S.F

In this video you will see drug abuse and people struggling to get drugs off the ground. You will hear from people that traveled from far and near to San Francisco access the cheap drug supply. pic.twitter.com/VBzhZNN4qy — jj smith (@war24182236) September 8, 2025

This young man story is he is a foster child that out grew the system and lives at the Routz house which is part of the Larkin Streets Youth Service that help kids that age out of foster care system but outside there front door there’s a Fentanyl camp @Twolfrecovery @bettersoma pic.twitter.com/pZXVOfCWlr — jj smith (@war24182236) October 20, 2022

via JJ Smith