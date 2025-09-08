The Downfall of San Francisco

By
M Dowling
-
0
7
Market Street 1950

Downtown San Francisco never looked like the San Francisco in the video below when I was there. It was quaint and safe. Far-left Progressives really know how to social engineer safe places into Hellscapes.

You can go to JJ Smith’s X page to see the horrors of drug addiction. One way to conquer it is to stop cartels. They now have bases throughout our country.

Another is to get them help and that means not letting them shoot up on the street.

This is not the world we have to live in. Fight for President Trump to help these cities. It was not like this. We are sick, and we must intervene.

via JJ Smith

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments