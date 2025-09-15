Megyn Kelly on the Slick Snake, Barack Obama

The Slick Snake

Megyn Kelly is exactly right in this clip that a reader shared. She called him a slick snake and mentioned a few of the things he did to corrupt the office.

There is more than she mentioned here, such as turning up the volume and harsh rhetoric against his political opponents. Barack tended to sneer as he spat out the words with his calm demeanor, charming personality, and attractive appearance, pretending to be the voice of reason. He traveled the world ripping the USA apart, and told Americans there was nothing “exceptional” about us. We are a band of racists with our Bibles and our guns.

His lies were nonstop.

It was Barack Obama who took a hatchet to the Keystone Pipeline and catered to the most extreme of climate radicals. He gave us restrictive laws under the guise of “Clean” air and water.

Remembering the Climate Lies

In January 2012, the Daily Caller published a piece entitled, Northern red tape: Congressman warns Alaska pipeline could be dismantled in ten years.

House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Doc Hastings told the Daily Caller that Obama plans to let the Alaska pipeline dry up which will result in infrastructure problems and an eventual dismantling.

“Basically, what they’re doing is allowing the pipeline to dry up,” Hastings said. “The bottom line is, you need to have a certain flow of oil through the pipeline to keep it viable, especially when it’s wintertime … because [then] you have some infrastructure problems within the pipeline.”

The Trans-Alaska pipeline was one answer to end our reliance on foreign oil and as such is an important national security asset. The pipeline carried about 10% of the nation’s daily output.

Donald Trump gave it life again, but then Biden came into office and killed it.

Little did we know at the time what the globalists had in mind for us and how much damage they would do to the Western World.