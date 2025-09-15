Remember Iryna, One of Millions Killed by Monsters Loose on the Streets

I don’t want to forget Iryna Zarutska. I don’t want anyone to forget her. She gives us a look into the millions of faceless, innocent people we never get to know because they are murdered at the hands of criminals who shouldn’t be on the streets. Criminals who have shown us time and again what they are.

The mental illness issue is irrelevant. They could have gotten help and didn’t.

The killer of this young woman, DeCarlos Brown, appears to have slashed her carotid artery so she would have no chance of survival. She can be seen in a video being slashed without provocation and suffering in shock, whimpering into her hands. One could easily wonder from his proficiency if this wasn’t the first time DeCarlos killed someone.

Brown spoke after the killing and said it was because of “materials in his body.” However, immediately after he murdered her, he walked through the train happily saying, “Got that white girl. Got that white girl.”

Iryna left Ukraine with her mother and younger sister and brother for safety and the American dream. Her father couldn’t even attend her funeral because he is not allowed to leave Ukraine as a military-aged man. He is reportedly devastated.

The family of Iryna Zarutska released a statement demanding justice and sweeping public safety reforms.

In a statement shared through their attorney, they wrote:

“We are heartbroken beyond words. Iryna came here to find peace and safety, and instead her life was stolen from her in the most horrific way,” her family said in a statement issued by their lawyer. “No family should have to go through this.”

Her uncle said she was the “glue” that held the family together, adding: “She was just a very, very caring person. She loved to help people.”

They said their immediate priority is ensuring accountability for Zarutska’s murder and stressed the case underscores a larger crisis in public safety.

“This could have been anyone riding the light rail that night… We are committed to making sure this never happens again.”

The Zarutska family kept their statement focused on transit security, however, it’s a far more serious problem. This monster, who faces the death penalty, should not have been on the streets after at least 14 arrests.

Zarutska was working at a pizzeria and studying English at community college.

“That night, she texted her boyfriend that she would be home soon,” the statement reads.

She never made it.

Her loved ones became alarmed when she did not arrive to her apartment at the anticipated time and her phone’s location alerted them that she was still at the station. Upon arriving at the station, they were devastated to learn that Iryna had died at the scene.

Amidst responses from family members, neighbors, and Iryna’s boyfriend, her place of work, Zeppedies Pizzeria, issued a response.

“Recently, our Zepeddie’s family suffered a tremendous loss. We lost not only an incredible employee but a true friend. Our dear Iryna left this world far too soon, and our hearts are heavy with grief,” they said.

“Since her passing, we have kept a candle burning in her memory-a small reminder of the warmth, kindness, and light she brought into our lives every single day. We are so grateful for the love, support, and prayers we’ve received during this difficult time.”

I want to keep her candle burning so her death has some meaning. She must make people realize what they are doing when they give criminals opportunity after opportunity to hurt innocent people. I don’t care if they’re crazy. They know enough to do it and must be locked up.

Her co-workers said they are still processing the “tragedy,” adding: “We ask for your understanding and respect for our team as we try to find peace. Iryna, we miss you more than words can say. You will forever be in our hearts.”

In an interview with the New York Post, a neighbor referred to Iryna as “sweet”, adding: “They’re [the family] taking it really hard. She was sweet. The whole neighborhood loved her. Everyone loved her here. She did a lot of pet sitting for neighbors. She was a good, sweet person.”

Iryna’s family released a beautiful obituary following the funeral, calling her a “vibrant spirit” who loved art, friends, family, and fashion.

“She shared her creativity generously, gifting family and friends with her artwork. She loved sculpting and designing unique, eclectic clothing that reflected her vibrant spirit,” the obituary read.

“Iryna will be remembered for her kindness, her creativity, and the lasting impression she left on everyone she met,” it continued. “Her absence leaves a deep void, but her spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her.”

Iryna also needs to be remembered as a symbol of the people we never hear about, killed at the hands of criminals. All we hear is excuses for the criminals.