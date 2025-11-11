UK Stops Some Intel Sharing with US Over Drug Boats

The United Kingdom has suspended intelligence sharing with the United States about suspected drug trafficking in the Caribbean over its objections to the boat strikes, according to a new report by CNN national security correspondent Natasha Bertrand.

We need to be able to count on our allies when the going gets tough.

The CIA confirms they are cartel before the gun boats and drug subs are hit.

“The UK’s decision marks a significant break from its closest ally and intelligence sharing partner and underscores the growing skepticism over the legality of the US military’s campaign around Latin America,” reports far-left CNN.

For years, the UK, which controls a number of territories in the Caribbean where it bases intelligence assets, has helped the US locate vessels suspected of carrying drugs so that the US Coast Guard could interdict them, the sources said. That meant the ships would be stopped, boarded, its crew detained, and drugs seized.

The intelligence was typically sent to Joint Interagency Task Force South, a task force stationed in Florida that includes representatives from a number of partner nations and works to reduce the illicit drug trade.

I hope they realize sharing works the other way as well.

As a side note, British spies had helped the former US administration frame President Donald Trump. No one has apologized.