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Home Home Megyn & Tucker Blame Jews for Their Prior Blather Against Islam

Megyn & Tucker Blame Jews for Their Prior Blather Against Islam

By
M Dowling
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0
33

Megyn Kelly is switching to Islamists over the Jews because she thinks Jews manipulated her. “Was she manipulated?” she asks. Didn’t she notice the Towers coming down or the violent radicals waving terrorist Hezbollah and Hamas flags in New York City?

Megyn was mostly left-wing when she started out and tried to take Donald Trump down the first time he ran for the presidency. She failed on Fox and took a job at NBC, where the audience hated her in the morning, and didn’t watch her at all on her Sunday show. She was fired. Then, she was angry about the LGBT gender ideology, or at least said she was, and geared her podcast towards MAGA. With a popular President Trump, she was all in.

Now, she wants a different audience and sees Tucker’s newfound, younger, Islamic audience.

Who knows what her next iteration will be?

If I were her or Tucker and just wanted an audience, I wouldn’t trust that I have the nice, normal Muslim audiences. We have radical Islamists allied with the communists trying to take us over. More than 800 Islamists are running for one office or another this November. They have been winning. Barack Obama and Joe Biden allowed them to pour in with little to no vetting.

If anyone is manipulating, it’s the radicals.

She can’t be trusted.

Megyn, who stands all over the place when it comes to core beliefs, thinks that if we don’t like radical Islam, we must be Israel first. I am so tired of these gasbags.

Jews made her do it:

Nothing to fear here, you dingbat.

Tucker sure has changed. He was left-wing, mostly libertarian when on MSNBC, and was fired. He was still left-wing on CNN. Then he became conservative on Fox who also fired him.

Tucker said Trump will die soon anyway.

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