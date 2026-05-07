Megyn & Tucker Blame Jews for Their Prior Blather Against Islam

Megyn Kelly is switching to Islamists over the Jews because she thinks Jews manipulated her. “Was she manipulated?” she asks. Didn’t she notice the Towers coming down or the violent radicals waving terrorist Hezbollah and Hamas flags in New York City?

Megyn was mostly left-wing when she started out and tried to take Donald Trump down the first time he ran for the presidency. She failed on Fox and took a job at NBC, where the audience hated her in the morning, and didn’t watch her at all on her Sunday show. She was fired. Then, she was angry about the LGBT gender ideology, or at least said she was, and geared her podcast towards MAGA. With a popular President Trump, she was all in.

Now, she wants a different audience and sees Tucker’s newfound, younger, Islamic audience.

Who knows what her next iteration will be?

If I were her or Tucker and just wanted an audience, I wouldn’t trust that I have the nice, normal Muslim audiences. We have radical Islamists allied with the communists trying to take us over. More than 800 Islamists are running for one office or another this November. They have been winning. Barack Obama and Joe Biden allowed them to pour in with little to no vetting.

If anyone is manipulating, it’s the radicals.

She can’t be trusted.

Megyn Kelly is excited about her and Tucker’s new Muslim audience- “he’s defending Islam!” 🥴 pic.twitter.com/cQM0ZLDCba — Ally (@AllyJKiss) May 6, 2026

Megyn, who stands all over the place when it comes to core beliefs, thinks that if we don’t like radical Islam, we must be Israel first. I am so tired of these gasbags.

The doomer grifter musical chairs continues. 🥱 https://t.co/5YB1HPLrDH — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 7, 2026

Jews made her do it:

Credit @TheMilkBarTV Megyn Kelly’s INEXPLICABLE BACKFLIP on Islam: In the past four months, she’s gone from saying, “It’s your duty as a Christian to stand up and fight against it,”

VS.

NOW celebrating Tucker Carlson’s growing Muslim… pic.twitter.com/uvT1Qg2hxe — Shirley (@ShirleyStarNews) May 6, 2026

Megyn Kelly just last year on her tour about Muslims taking over Dearborn, Michigan: “Islam is not consistent with fundamental Western values. Period. Learn it. Love it. Say it. Embrace it.” pic.twitter.com/rhp5skO6Iu — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 7, 2026

Nothing to fear here, you dingbat.

“We are obliged as Muslims to take the authority away from the people who have it and implement the Sharia. Now I hope that can come in a very peaceful way… no bloodshed.” https://t.co/VyL2byZ8fe — Cactus 🌵 (@jeansandtrucks) May 7, 2026

Tucker sure has changed. He was left-wing, mostly libertarian when on MSNBC, and was fired. He was still left-wing on CNN. Then he became conservative on Fox who also fired him.

WATCH: Tucker Carlson explains that a LOT of Islamic supremacists support sharia law and suicide bombings. The clip is from 2017. He’ll never do another monologue like this ever again because he doesn’t want to offend a majority of his new audience. pic.twitter.com/yyxHMOSQMx — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 3, 2026

Tucker said Trump will die soon anyway.