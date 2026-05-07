US Hits Iranian Oil Tanker, Iran Claims They Hit 3 US Destroyers of the Pirate Military – Update

Update in bold

A U.S. official says Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have removed restrictions on U.S. military use of their airspace in operations involving Iran. The official also says Riyadh was angry after President Trump publicly downplayed the recent Iranian strikes on Fujairah in the UAE.

Reportedly, the US military struck and disabled an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for violating the blockade. Iran claims they retaliated and struck up to three US destroyers, forcing one or more to withdraw.

Iran’s Tasnim News claims the Iranian navy targeted 3 American destroyers operating near the Strait of Hormuz. They say Iran attacked three U.S. destroyers with missiles and kamikaze drones, forcing them to flee. This is not confirmed of course.

US Central Command

U.S. Central Command said American forces intercepted Iranian missiles, drones, and small boats targeting U.S. Navy destroyers transiting the Strait of Hormuz and carried out self-defense strikes against Iranian military facilities. No U.S. assets were hit.

Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones, and small boats as USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) transited the international sea passage. No U.S. assets were struck.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces, including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance nodes.

The Iranian army spokesperson said:

The aggressive, terrorist, and pirate U.S. military violated the ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker traveling from Iran’s coastal waters near Jask toward the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz near the Emirati port of Fujairah.

At the same time, with the cooperation of some regional countries, they carried out air attacks on civilian areas along the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island.

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately responded by attacking U.S. military vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of the port of Chabahar, reportedly inflicting significant damage on them.

Iran says U.S. forces bombed one of its oil tankers. Explosions reported on Qeshm Island and in Bandar Abbas, home to Iran’s largest naval base. https://t.co/M27i4D8K4H — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) May 7, 2026

Israel denies any involvement in the bombing over Tehran.

Footage out of Tehran right now. pic.twitter.com/7P4qmaTzYV — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 7, 2026

Anti-aircraft fire spotted over Tehran moments ago. pic.twitter.com/yPU2AHnSoE — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 7, 2026

Russia claims it’s true.

‘3 US destroyers near Strait of Hormuz targeted by Iranian Navy’ — ‘informed source’ to Tasnim News Destroyers attacked by ‘missiles and suicide drones’, now ‘fleeing toward Sea of Oman’ https://t.co/G1T2bLnlkw pic.twitter.com/u2Q3xGtYNf — RT (@RT_com) May 7, 2026

They have ghost ships?

Iran built a massive ghost fleet to evade sanctions. We tracked them. Full episode coming soon to YouTube. pic.twitter.com/Zka4tyZSSA — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 7, 2026