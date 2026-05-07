The Iran Ceasefire Is On: The U.S. Strikes Were a “Love Tap”

The Iranians have so much leverage just with the Strait of Hormuz and bombing the UAE port. Can you imagine what they would be like with a nuclear bomb? Radical Iranians think a catastrophe would bring in the 12th Imam to save the good people. They are really ideologically captured.

The Ceasefire Is On

The cease-fire is still in effect in Iran. President Trump said he gave Iran a “love tap” with no consequent damage.

A senior US official told Jennifer Griffin that it was a US military strike on Iran’s Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas moments ago but added this is NOT a restarting of the war or end to the cease-fire.

According to Griffin, the strike on one of Iran’s oil ports comes two days after Iran fired 15 ballistic and cruise missiles at the UAE Fujairah Port, eliciting anger from Gulf countries after top Pentagon leaders said Tuesday that the Iranian strikes did not rise to the level of breaking the ceasefire, calling it low-level attacks that didn’t rise to that level.

President Trump abruptly called off Project Freedom to open the Strait of Hormuz and guide ships through the strait after announcing the start of the military operation on Sunday, Griffin said

Saudi Arabia was offended that Trump downplayed it and temporarily locked Trump out of the U.S. bases and Gulf airspace. That has been reversed.