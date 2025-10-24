The EU seems intent on running their own war with Russia. They continually push Trump towards escalating the bombing as they sabotage all talks with Russia. After Trump spoke with Putin, the EU met with President Zelensky to sign a deal to not cede any land to Russia. There is talk of Trump okaying strikes into Russia.

Russia currently holds about 19% of Ukraine, not counting Crimea.

The EU & UK Won’t End the War

European leaders have agreed to meet Ukraine’s “pressing financial needs” for the next two years but stopped short of endorsing a plan to use frozen Russian assets to fund a loan to Kyiv.

Britain on Friday urged fellow allies of Ukraine to reach a deal to use frozen Russian assets to strengthen its hand for any future peace talks, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in London for talks with those allies.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said he would also press the “Coalition of the Willing” countries to take Russian oil and gas off the global market and give Kyiv more long-range missiles.

That would be theft and an extreme escalation.

Zelenskyy had asked the E.U. leaders in Brussels on Thursday for long-range missiles and to use the frozen assets to provide it with more weapons.

Starmer said Putin was not serious about ending the war. Neither is he.

“Time and again we offer Putin the chance to end his needless invasion, to stop the killing and recall his troops, but he repeatedly rejects those proposals and any chance of peace,” he said in a statement.

“We must ratchet up the pressure on Russia and build on President Trump’s decisive action.”

What they are leaving out is that they won’t negotiate anything. The EU and UK demands Ukraine get every bit of land back, which is a no starter with Russia. They won’t accept that Russia wants Donbas. Donbas actually wants independence but doesn’t want to be part of Ukraine either.

They’re Plotting

The EU also approved more sanctions.

Friday’s talks in London were due to be a mixture of in-person and virtual, with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expected to join Starmer and Zelenskyy in London. In other words, they are plotting.

Zelenskyy began his visit by meeting King Charles at Windsor Castle. The king has frequently expressed his support for Ukraine.

Hopefully, Trump will get tough with the EU. They won’t end the war otherwise.