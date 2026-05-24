Melania and Barron Didn’t Attend Don Jr’s Wedding

Melania Trump didn’t attend Donald Trump Jr. and his new bride, Bettina Anderson’s, wedding in the Bahamas on Saturday, May 23. The first lady, 56, reportedly opted to skip her stepson’s nuptials alongside her husband.

A source recently told Rob Shuter for his Substack page that Melania wasn’t interested in celebrating with the happy couple.

“Melania did not want to spend a full weekend with Donald’s adult children from previous marriages,” the insider dished. “That tension has existed for years, even if nobody says it publicly.”

Donald’s youngest son also apparently ditched his older half-brother’s wedding. “Barron grew up in a completely different world from Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany,” another insider stated.

“There’s emotional distance there, and everyone in the family knows it,” they said.

[That’s gossip. Who really knows, although that rumor has been around for years.]

President Trump is occupied with the Iran deal and did not attend.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump family, his soon-to-be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to government and my love for the United States of America do not allow me to do so,” he wrote on his Truth Social account.

“I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time,” he added, signing off the post with, “Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”