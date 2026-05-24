To Deal or Not to Deal: The Voices for Full-Scale War with Iran Rise Up

The pro-war Republicans were out in force today, condemning the report of an Iran deal even though no one has seen the deal, which isn’t yet solidified.

Should we wait for the deal to be finalized before we condemn it?

The Naysayers

Graham, Cotton, Senate Republicans

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a vocal supporter of the war against Iran and against everyone, said that a deal that leaves Iran in a strong position in the region would lead to a “nightmare for Israel.”

“If a deal is struck to end the Iranian conflict because it is believed that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be protected from Iranian terrorism and Iran still possesses the capability to destroy major Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran will be perceived as being a dominate [sic] force requiring a diplomatic solution,” he posted on X.

The Senate Republicans’ X account shared Graham’s post, as did Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, warned separately that “the rumored 60-day ceasefire—with the belief that Iran will ever engage in good faith—would be a disaster.”

“Everything accomplished by Operation Epic Fury would be for naught!,” he added, referring to the war with Iran by Washington’s name for it.

Wicker, on Friday, blamed Trump’s advisers for pushing him to make a deal with Iran “that would not be worth the paper it is written on” rather than allowing the president to “finish the job he started.”

“Further pursuit of an agreement with Iran’s Islamist regime risks a perception of weakness,” he said.

We are at a moment that will define President Trump’s legacy. His instincts have been to finish the job he started in Iran, but he is being ill advised to pursue a deal that would not be worth the paper it is written on. Our commander-in-chief needs to allow America’s skilled… — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) May 22, 2026



Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas added his voice to the growing chorus of condemnation on Sunday morning. He is deeply concerned.

“President Trump’s decision to strike Iran was the most consequential decision of his second term. He was right to do so, and we achieved extraordinary military results,” Cruz wrote on X. “If the result of all that is to be an Iranian regime—still run by Islamists who chant ‘death to America’—now receiving billions of dollars, being able to enrich uranium & develop nuclear weapons, and having effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, then that outcome would be a disastrous mistake.”

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX): “I am deeply concerned about what we are hearing about an Iran “deal,” being pushed by some voices in the administration. President Trump’s decision to strike Iran was the most consequential decision of his second term. He was right to do so, and… pic.twitter.com/aZN40KDFnw — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 24, 2026

Mark Levin is beside himself.

“President Trump believes in peace through strength, and his strong leadership has already made America much safer. He should continue to hold the line, defend America & enforce the red lines he has repeatedly drawn,” he concluded.

Mark Levin is opposed to a deal.

As most know, I am a huge Reagan fan. I campaigned for him in 1976 and 1980. I served in his administration for 8 years. But one of the biggest mistakes was amnesty granted to 2.3 million illegal aliens. And on top of that, amnesty was granted BEFORE the Democrats promised… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 24, 2026

Similarly, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, not a Trump supporter, warned that the reported terms of the deal were “not remotely America First.”

Pompeo said it seemed “straight out of the Wendy Sherman-Robert Malley-Ben Rhodes playbook: Pay the IRGC to build a WMD program and terrorize the world.”

“Not remotely America First,” he said. “It’s straightforward: Open the damned strait. Deny Iran access to money. Take out enough Iranian capability so it cannot threaten our allies in the region.”

“Overdue,” he added. “Let’s go.”

I doubt he knows the terms or that Trump speaks with him.

Trump doesn’t seem weak to me. I’d like to give him a chance, although a deal with iran seems unlikely.

Latest Trump post during the Iran negotiations. A bomb… pic.twitter.com/6Nfc1C8xZu — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 24, 2026

What Is in the Deal?

The truth is that we really don’t know for certain. Patrick Bet-David said on X that ‘There is a lot of noise surrounding the potential US/Iran deal.

“Here’s what the rumors are so far:

Iran has agreed to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Iran currently has 400 kg of highly enriched uranium. Enough for 11 nuclear bombs.

The US would begin a phased unfreezing of Iran’s $6b to $30b in cash.

The Strait of Hormuz will open up.

Iran won’t charge a penny for ships to pass through. No $2m toll fee.

The US agrees to relieve some of the sanctions.

War ENDS on all fronts with Lebanon.

US forces near Iran to withdraw.

30 to 60 days to finalize the nuclear deal.

If true, that’s a massive victory for the President. …

if that is the deal, it’s a great deal.