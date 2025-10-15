Some Airports Refuse to Show DHS Video on the Shutdown

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem tried to counter the media misinformation about the cause of the shutdown. A video of the DHS explanation was sent to airports around the country.

A number of airports refused to show the video:

Buffalo (New York)

Charlotte (North Carolina)

Cleveland (Ohio)

Los Angeles (California)

Phoenix (Arizona)

Seattle (Washington)

Las Vegas (Nevada)

Portland (Oregon)

“We did not consent to playing the video in its current form, as we believe the Hatch Act clearly prohibits use of public assets for political purposes and messaging,” the spokesperson for the Port of Portland said.

The Hatch Act us a law that restricts the political activities of federal employees as well as some state and local employees who are involved in or work in federally funded programs.

Many of the airport representatives said their facility’s policies bar the showing of political content.

The problem with this is the shutdown is 100% the fault of the hardcore left of the Democrat Party. That’s not simply a political statement. It’s the truth.

Meanwhile, they play CNN fake news day and night.

The Video

“It is TSA’s top priority to make you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe,” Noem says in the video. “However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the government. And because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay. We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact your travel. And our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.”

Currently playing at every public airport in America:@Sec_Noem: "We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact you — and it is our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government." pic.twitter.com/hwVfwLxVJR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2025

Overall, of the TSA’s roughly 64,000 employees, more than 61,000 are working without pay during the government shutdown, which is now in its second week.