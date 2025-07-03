Mexican Boxing Champ Chavez Arrested, Mexico Wants Him

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have arrested Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. over alleged cartel ties, the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday. He is “being processed for expedited removal from the United States,” DHS said on social media.

Chavez is here illegally but that isn’t the main reason for his deportation. He is tied to the Sinaloa Cartel.

He was arrested Wednesday in Studio City, California, the department said. Chávez, who recently lost a match to influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul, is a Mexican citizen and a former WBC middleweight world champion.

The Biden Administration Decided a Cartel Criminal Was Not a Priority

Chávez has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his alleged involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition and explosives, DHS said in a news release.

Chavez lied on his application to enter the country. The Biden administration was told of his background. However, the Biden administration said he wasn’t a priority and he was allowed to enter illegally again.

He had a record in the US. Chavez was caught driving under the influence without a license. Additionally, he was arrested for suspicion of being tied to the Sinaloa Cartel. The Sinaloa Cartel was designated a foreign Terrorist organization by the Trump administration.

In January 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for Chávez, alleging his involvement in organized crime. In January 2024, he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department and charged with illegal possession of any assault weapon and manufacture or import of a short-barreled rifle, DHS said. ESPN reported in January 2024 that he unlawfully possessed two AR-style guns without serial numbers. Chávez was convicted and spent several days in jail, ESPN reported, before being released on a $50,000 bond on the condition he enter a residential treatment program.

Literally, no one was a priority for deportation under the Democrat administration.

Jake Paul Whooped Him

The Arrest


Da-Lama
Da-Lama
2 hours ago

Send him back to his people. He’ll be back across the border in no time.(a year ago)

0
Reply
Frank Madre
Frank Madre
4 hours ago

Mexico wants to get a hold of him losing to a YouTube “influencer” cosplaying a boxer, that was a national embarrassment for them and Mexicans take boxing as SERIOUSLY as futbol & the drug cartels.

1
Reply
Popeye
Popeye
4 hours ago

Good riddance! One less pos in our country.

2
Reply
Saltherring
Saltherring
6 hours ago

As I’ve said many times previously, “When in doubt, kick them out. Every last one of them.”

6
Reply
