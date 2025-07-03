P. Diddy Fans Pour Baby Oil on Themselves

By
M Dowling
-
2
25

Diddy has a whole host of crazy supporters. He’s like the Luigi of perversion and attracts fans. The fans were pouring baby oil on each other in front of the freak off trial.

P. Diddy was found innocent on the RICO charges after the prosecutor said he couldn’t provide evidence to prove the trafficking charges.

“You have people saying: It’s not RICO, it’s FREAKO.”

The judge remanded him and that could be an indication that the judge is angry about the outcome. Diddy faces 20 years on the prostitution charges but he won’t get that.

He was convincingly guilty in the 1999 nightclub shooting and he let his friend take the rap.

Diddy is a dirtbag.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anonymous
Anonymous
2 hours ago

Hey, another ’cause celebre’ for the DNC in the making…

0
Reply
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
4 hours ago

She was obviously trying to make her breasts pop out of her bra…then would have acted like it was an accident.

( the first video )

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz