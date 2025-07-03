P. Diddy Fans Pour Baby Oil on Themselves

Diddy has a whole host of crazy supporters. He’s like the Luigi of perversion and attracts fans. The fans were pouring baby oil on each other in front of the freak off trial.

P. Diddy was found innocent on the RICO charges after the prosecutor said he couldn’t provide evidence to prove the trafficking charges.

“You have people saying: It’s not RICO, it’s FREAKO.”

The judge remanded him and that could be an indication that the judge is angry about the outcome. Diddy faces 20 years on the prostitution charges but he won’t get that.

He was convincingly guilty in the 1999 nightclub shooting and he let his friend take the rap.

Disgusting! Diddy supporters were spotted pouring baby oil on each other in front of the Freak Off trial courtroom to celebrate the recent verdict. pic.twitter.com/4TwTPJZOwn — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) July 3, 2025

Diddy is a dirtbag.

P. Diddy CAUGHT on camera whoopin his girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in 2016. This video SHOULDN’T surprise anyone. It’s well known P. Diddy is one of the biggest dirtbags in the industry. Also, WHERE y’all feminists at on this one? You were so quick to jump on Harrison Butker… pic.twitter.com/DCmq8fWgMa — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) May 18, 2024

Cassie is opposing Sean “Diddy” Combs’ release from federal custody. “Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community.” pic.twitter.com/DMeDAQECnG — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) July 2, 2025