President Putin Interrupted an Event to Not Offend Him

President Trump told reporters that he spoke with President Putin today but isn’t getting anywhere on Ukraine. Ukraine doesn’t appear to be moving either.

Q: "What did you call today with Vladimir Putin accomplish?" TRUMP: "We talked about a lot of things, including Iran. We also talked about the war with Ukraine, & I'm not happy about that. I didn't make any progress with him today at all."

The following is the statement published on the Kremlin website after Russian President Putin and President Trump held an hour-long conversation.

Dear Colleagues,

Another almost hour-long telephone conversation between President of Russia Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and President of the United States Donald Trump has just concluded.

Donald Trump began the conversation by announcing that the US Congress passed his administration’s flagship bill envisaging reforms in taxation, immigration, and the energy sector. President Trump himself calls it the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’.

Vladimir Putin wished Donald Trump success in implementing the changes he envisioned and, naturally, offered greetings for Independence Day, the national day of the United States, which will be celebrated tomorrow.

At the same time, it was noted by our side that Russia had played a significant part in the establishment of the United States as a nation, including during the War of Independence, fought 250 years ago, and later during the Civil War, which ended 160 years ago. It was stated that our countries are bound not only by their alliance during World Wars One and Two, but also by deeper historical ties.

Incidentally, Vladimir Putin mentioned that just before speaking with Donald Trump, he had a conversation with representatives of Russia’s business community. One of the ideas suggested during that meeting was holding an exchange of motion pictures promoting traditional values, which both we and the Trump administration hold dear. President Trump reacted immediately and said he liked this idea.

There was a detailed discussion of the situation surrounding Iran, and the state of affairs in the Middle East in general. The Russian side emphasized it was crucial to settle any and all contentious issues, differences, and conflicts exclusively via political and diplomatic means. The two leaders agreed to maintain contact on the issue between the respective foreign services, defense ministries, and presidential aides.

The latest developments in Syria were addressed as well. Similarly, the Russian and US sides intend to continue the dialogue on the matter.

About Ukraine:

Naturally, the issues surrounding Ukraine were also discussed. Donald Trump has once again raised the issue of ending the hostilities as soon as possible. In turn, Vladimir Putin noted that we still continued the search for a political, negotiated solution to the conflict. He informed his counterpart on the progress in implementing the humanitarian agreements reached during the second round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks held in Istanbul. He also noted Russia was willing to pursue negotiations. Additionally, the President of Russia said that Russia would strive to achieve its goals, namely the elimination of the well-known root causes that led to the current state of affairs, the bitter confrontation that we are seeing now. Russia will not back down from these goals.

While exchanging views on bilateral matters, the two sides confirmed their mutual interest in implementing a number of promising projects in economy, notably the energy sector and space exploration.

Overall, I would like to point out that the conversation between the two presidents has, as always, shown that they are on the same page. It was candid, business-minded, and concrete. The two presidents will naturally continue communicating and will have another conversation soon.

Thank you.

Russian President certainly respects him. He abruptly ended an even because Trump was calling he said Trump would be offended if he was kept waiting and asked for their understanding.

WATCH: Putin abruptly ends event, says Trump was calling & he 'could get offended' if kept waiting