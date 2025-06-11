Tulsi Gabbard Warns: We’re Closer to the Brink of Nuclear Annihilation Than Ever Before

The Warning of the Nuclear Holocaust

In a new video, the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard warned we are closer to a “nuclear Holocaust” than any time in history. She criticized the warmongers among us, undoubtedly thinking of Lindsey Graham in part.

She spoke of the horrific aftermath of Hiroshima in 1945.

“This isn’t some made-up science fiction story. This is the reality of what’s at stake, what we are facing now, because as we stand here today, closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before, political elite and warmongers are carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers,” Gabbard said in the video.

“Perhaps it’s because they are confident that they will have access to nuclear shelters for themselves and for their families that regular people won’t have access to. So it’s up to us, the people, to speak up and demand an end to this madness,” she added.

I recently visited Hiroshima, and stood at the epicenter of a city scarred by the unimaginable horror caused by a single nuclear bomb dropped in 1945. What I saw, the stories I heard, and the haunting sadness that remains, will stay with me forever. pic.twitter.com/TmxmxiGwnV — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 10, 2025

We have to get rid of the Lindsey Grahams and Zelenskys who want the impossible war. We face Civil War at home and need our military fighting on US soil.

How can we deport the millions of illegal aliens in this country with 20,000 ICE agents?

We have to get serious.

