Michael Savage on the Red-Green Alliance & What Must Come First

Michael Savage explains that the radicals have taken over everywhere. He said the head of the snake is the ACLU. They sue everywhere you turn, he says. A RICO case against them should be first on the agenda.

The ACLU originated as a Soviet front organization.

Savage also addressed Bernie Sanders and the fake Democrat Socialist Party. I’ve addressed this ad nausem.

They also mentioned Zohran.

Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani are the most dangerous force in the political scene today and they are on the verge of seizing the largest city in the United States.

There is no such thing as a Democrat Socialist. They are the snakes waiting to become naked communists.

The DSA, which has taken over the Democrat Party, is a fraud. They are to the left of the Communist Party USA. Go to their website and read their platform. Unless you know nothing, you’ll get it.

Mamdani has just vowed once again to arrest Netanyahu if he comes to New York. Spoken like a member of the Red-Green alliance.

Here is one of the many dangerous organizations and he notes the ties to Antifa and DSA, et cetera: