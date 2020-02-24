Bolshevik Bernie literally spreads communist propaganda on ’60 Minutes’

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the current leader in the Democrat Party, is a communist parading around as a Democratic Socialist. Democratic and socialist are misnomers and cannot co-exist. The ‘democratic’ refers to the right of the people to vote, but as we have seen in the past, that right ends as the socialism, of necessity, takes over.

Bernie is unrelenting in his admiration for communism and the dictators who support it. When asked about it by Anderson Cooper during a ’60 Minutes’ interview Sunday, Sanders said he rejects the authoritarian nature of it, but “it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad.”

You can say that about hanging too, Bernie.

Sanders counted healthcare and education among the reasons that the Cuban people didn’t rise up and overthrow Castro after his 1959 revolution.

As Senator Rubio said, they didn’t rise up because they were “jailed, murdered, or exiled”:

Likely Dem nominee praised the supposed “achievements” Castro regime And he’s wrong about why people didn’t overthrow Castro. It’s not because “he educated their kids,gave them health care” it‘s because his opponents were jailed,murdered or exiled https://t.co/6i41w7zcDe — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 24, 2020

“IS THAT A BAD THING?”

“You know, when Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program,” Sanders told Cooper. “Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”

“There are a lot of dissidents imprisoned in Cuba,” Cooper said to Sanders.

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba,” Sanders told host Anderson Cooper before pivoting to defending Castro. “But it’s unfair to say that everything is bad.”

In communism, which he calls Democratic Socialism, there is no way to take all the money and all the freedom from the people in exchange for poor services without the government having to terrorize and imprison the dissidents.

Watch:

DEDICATED TO THE CAUSE

Sanders literally began parroting communist propaganda last night.

“When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing even though Fidel Castro did it?”

Castro implemented a reading program after seizing power in 1959, but 8 out of 10 Cubans could already read.

As attorney Hans Bader noted in an August 2016 article, nearly eight out of 10 Cubans already knew how to read by 1950.

Reached by TheBlaze on Sunday evening, Dr. Andy Gomez, a retired University of Miami professor who led the school’s Cuban Studies department for decades, said the democratic socialist presidential candidate is misinforming voters about the true motives behind Castro’s literacy campaign.

“Contrary to what Senator Bernie Sanders said, the literacy campaign used by the Castro regime was part of their strategic plan to indoctrinate the Cuban people by using education at all levels in support of a Marxist ideology,” Gomez said.

In this longer clip, Bernie blames the U.S. for everything and defends Castro and other abusive dictators:

1)Sanders consistently defends Castro’s communist regime. Compare what Sanders said in today’s “60 Minutes” interview with what he responded to Cooper back in 2016.He praised Castro’s literacy program and Cuba’s program of sending doctors to poor countries https://t.co/1vHJYCLA5W — Jose Deynes (@josedeynes) February 24, 2020

Obama said exactly the same thing because he too is a Marxist. He set the stage for Bernie to win.

Bernie Sanders defends his 1980s comments about Fidel Castro in an interview on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/ySqvQKoiBU pic.twitter.com/lTwuXWp9sA — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 24, 2020

Here is Obama on the subject, echoing exactly what Bernie says. pic.twitter.com/rm3qcRs9hd — A.San MD (@sanz_md) February 24, 2020

The answer to Obama’s question is you can’t achieve Marxist goals without all the evil and violence it necessitates.